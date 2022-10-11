Entertainment
uktv uk celebrityhouse of the dragonemma d'arcyOlivia Cooke

House Of The Dragon Star Emma D'Arcy Arouses Fans Merely By Saying 7 Words

A clip of the actor discussing cocktails with co-star Olivia Cooke is so hot, it’s left many social media users needing a strong drink... or a cold shower.
Elyse Wanshel

Reporter, HuffPost

Emma D'Arcy attends the "House of the Dragon" premiere in August.
Lia Toby via Getty Images

The internet will have what Emma D’Arcy is having.

A clip from a discussion between the actor and their House Of The Dragon” co-star Olivia Cooke has gone viral due to the very sensual way Emma describes their favourite cocktail.

In the clip — which was recently posted to HBO’s TikTok account, and comes from a longer Q&A with the two actors — Olivia asks Emma: “What’s your drink of choice?”

@hbomax I'll take one of each. #houseofthedragon ♬ original sound - hbomax

“A Negroni ― Sbagliato, with prosecco in it,” Emma says in a low, silky purr, never breaking eye contact with her co-star.

Emma’s seductive response made many social media users, uh, pretty thirsty.

@giannaevelyn

#stitch with @hbomax what is THISS HONEY 🥵🥵🥵 #wlw

♬ original sound - Gianna

In the full Q&A, both actors also dish about their favourite Game Of Thrones battles and characters, and what their house sigils would be.

Anyway, our condolences to bartenders for the next couple of months:

@maggiemaebereading

♬ original sound - Maggie
