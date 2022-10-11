House Of The Dragon Star Emma D'Arcy Arouses Fans Merely By Saying 7 Words

The internet will have what Emma D’Arcy is having.
A clip from a discussion between the actor and their House Of The Dragon” co-star Olivia Cooke has gone viral due to the very sensual way Emma describes their favourite cocktail.
In the clip — which was recently posted to HBO’s TikTok account, and comes from a longer Q&A with the two actors — Olivia asks Emma: “What’s your drink of choice?”
“A Negroni ― Sbagliato, with prosecco in it,” Emma says in a low, silky purr, never breaking eye contact with her co-star.
Emma’s seductive response made many social media users, uh, pretty thirsty.
In the full Q&A, both actors also dish about their favourite Game Of Thrones battles and characters, and what their house sigils would be.
Anyway, our condolences to bartenders for the next couple of months: