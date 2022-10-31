Matthew Perry Reveals He Almost Missed Friends Reunion After Undergoing Surgery

The cast of Friends pictured on the set of the show's reunion special Terence Patrick/HBO Max via PA Media

The Friends reunion special was one of our TV highlights of 2021, with all six members of the hit sitcom’s original cast filling us with nostalgia as they sat down together on screen for the first time since it came to an end in 2004.

However, it turns out that there almost wasn’t a full house.

In a recent interview to promote his new memoir, Matthew Perry – best known for playing Chandler Bing in all 10 seasons of Friends – shared that he came close to missing out on the reunion as he was recovering from surgery.

Speaking to Nightline host Diane Sawyer, Matthew explained he’d undergone dental surgery days before the reunion that made his “mouth feel like fire”.

But while he contemplated missing the taping, he ultimately decided he “couldn’t not show up”.

Matthew Perry in 2016 Chris Jackson via Getty Images

“So, what I chose to do was just go and do the best that I could,” he added.

The Friends reunion was largely well-received by fans, and was nominated for four Emmys, including for Outstanding Variety Special.

After it aired, some fans expressed concern about how little Matthew spoke during the reunion – which could perhaps now be explained by the fact he was recovering from dental surgery.

Director Ben Winston said at the time: “People can sometimes just be unkind. I wish they weren’t.