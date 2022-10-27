Matthew Perry Reveals Disastrous Date With Cameron Diaz Ended In Him Getting Hit In The Face

Matthew Perry Taylor Hill via Getty Images

Matthew Perry has revealed he once had a date with Cameron Diaz which, apparently, did not go so well.

The Friends actor is currently promoting his new book Friends, Lovers And The Big Terrible Thing, and has repeatedly made headlines as excerpts from the memoir have been published in the press.

In one such passage, shared by Page Six, the Emmy nominee reveals that he was set up on a group date with Cameron in 2007, three years after Friends came to an end and shortly after her split from ex-boyfriend Justin Timberlake.

Unfortunately for Matthew, it seems the Charlie’s Angels star “wasn’t interested in [him] at all”, with things taking an even more disastrous turn during a game of Pictionary.

After Matthew made a joke to Cameron in the middle of the game, she went to playfully tap him on the shoulder, only to end up missing and mistakenly catching his face instead.

“Are you f***ing kidding me?” Matthew recalled asking his date after the gaffe.

Cameron Diaz JB Lacroix via Getty Images

But Cameron Diaz is far from the only A-lister who gets a mention in Matthew’s new memoir.

Elsewhere in the book, he opens up about his brief relationship with Julia Roberts in the early 90s, sharing his own personal reasons for bringing their romance to an end.

He also makes a string of slightly baffling digs at Keanu Reeves, for which he has already issued an apology.

Friends, Lovers And The Big Terrible Thing, released on 1 November, was first announced last year, with reports at the time claiming Matthew had signed a seven-figure deal to tell his life story.