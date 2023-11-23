Harry Styles Sets The Record Straight Amid Rumours He's Joining The Cast Of Your Favourite US Drama

Harry Styles at the 2023 Brit Awards Samir Hussein via Getty Images

If you’ve popped onto X (or, as it was once known, Twitter) in the last few days, there’s a chance you might have seen a rumour about Harry Styles joining the cast of a certain US drama.

A number of pop culture accounts have linked the Grammy-winning performer with a potential guest spot on the long-awaited third series of The White Lotus, which is due to begin filming early next year.

Advertisement

Suffice to say, the thought of Harry joining the critically-lauded drama has already generated a lot of conversation – but where exactly have the rumours come from?

Well, as with so many Hollywood rumours, this one begins with the anonymous gossip page DeuxMoi, which claimed last week to have had a tip-off that an “A-list singer” was “circling a part” in the new season of The White Lotus.

This came around the time that Deadline published a report claiming that the new characters will include “a patriarch, a corporate executive, an actress, a couple of mothers, a misfit and a yogi”.

Advertisement

These two pieces of information, coupled with the fact that Harry recently buzzed off his iconic curls, led many fans to speculate that the former One Direction star could be joining the cast as the show’s new yoga enthusiast.

Australian radio star Leon Sjogren was among the most vocal X users to float the theory, which he then discussed on air.

However, Harry’s team has now set the record straight, confirming to HuffPost UK that he won’t be joining the new drama.

Of course, The White Lotus wouldn’t be Harry’s first foray into screen acting.

He previously had a small role in Christopher Nolan’s war epic Dunkirk, and later appeared in a post-credits sequence in the Marvel film Eternals.