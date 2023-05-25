Watch Harry Styles Reunite With 78-Year-Old Superfan Who Gave Him A Grammy

Harry Styles on stage at the 2023 Brits JMEnternational via Getty Images

Nearly four months after the singer’s surprise win at this year’s Grammy Awards, Reina Lafantaisie’s love for Harry Styles is still burning brightly.

The 78-year-old, a self-proclaimed “superfan” who presented Harry with his Album of the Year Grammy in February, was reunited with the pop star after she attended concert in Coventry on Monday.

Reina said she and her family were invited backstage following the performance, where the As It Was star greeted her with a hug.

“He is the most caring humble and down to earth person and such a great sense of humour,” Reina wrote on Instagram alongside a pair of photos that captured the moment for posterity.

“His smile and joie de vivre lit up the room!”

Harry Styles, Reina Lafantaisie and Trevor Noah at the 2023 Grammy Awards. Christopher Polk via Getty Images

She also shared a short video of their interaction, showing Harry crooning a few bars of Peaches & Herb’s 1978 classic, Reunited.

Reina, who lives in Canada and calls herself the “Grammy Granny” on Instagram, was among a group of fans who were chosen by the Recording Academy to appear onstage at the 2023 Grammy Awards and assist host Trevor Noah in presenting the award to this year’s Album of the Year winner.

One fan representing each of the nominees ― which also included Adele, Bad Bunny and Beyoncé ― was selected, seemingly at random.

Speaking to Entertainment Tonight Canada following the Grammys broadcast, Reina’s granddaughter Renée Grenon said she had been contacted by a member of the Recording Academy after she shared a clip of her grandmother gushing about Harry that went viral on TikTok.

“I happened to be sitting beside her,” Renée explained. “For about 10 minutes she went on explaining to everybody in the room about why Harry Styles is the number one entertainer.”

She went on to note: “And so, I guess a producer from the Grammys saw that TikTok and emailed me, but we didn’t really know what was going to happen until the last minute.”

For her part, Reina said she was in “a daze” during her onstage exchange with Harry.

“I couldn’t believe it,” she recalled. “And I just, I hugged him as hard as he hugged me. I just could not believe that he was there.