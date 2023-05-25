Harry Styles' Latest One Direction Reference Is A Naughty Nod To One Of Their Best Songs Ever

Harry Styles performing earlier this year Dave J Hogan via Getty Images

Harry Styles had fans giggling with some pure potty humour on Tuesday.

The As It Was singer made a cheeky reference to his now-defunct boy band One Direction on Instagram, where he posed for a photo in front of a teal porta-potty with a sign that said “Best Schlong Ever”.

While the sign may have seemed like an announcement, it was actually a bawdy rework of the 1D track Best Song Ever, which peaked at number two on both sides of the Atlantic in 2013.

Harry via his stories! pic.twitter.com/mBank7GD5t — Harry Styles Updates. (@TheHarryNews) May 24, 2023

The photo appeared to have been taken backstage during the Don’t Worry Darling star’s Love On Tour concert in Coventry, earlier this month.

Though One Direction went on indefinite hiatus in 2015, Harry still gets nostalgic about the chart-topping group sometimes.

Superfans loved it when he wore a vintage 1D shirt to the gym in a photo posted back in March.

And while he’s embarked on a stellar solo career, the Grammy winner hasn’t completely ruled out a 1D reunion.

“I feel it’s not a yes or no question,” he told his friend, TV host James Corden, in April. “I would never say never to that.