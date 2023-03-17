Louis Tomlinson at the premiere of his documentary All Of Those Voices Kate Green via Getty Images

Former One Direction singers Louis Tomlinson and Liam Payne staged a mini-reunion on Thursday night

Louis had cause for celebration this week when he premiered his new documentary All Of Those Voices, which takes fans behind the scenes of his 2022 world tour, in London.

He was also joined by a familiar face at the event, with former bandmate Liam putting in an appearance on the red carpet.

Liam was seen posing on the red carpet with his new girlfriend Kate Cassidy, who he’s been dating since October 2022.

Liam Payne and Kate Cassidy Dave J Hogan via Getty Images

“Everyone’s always really supportive,” Louis told the PA news agency of his fellow 1D stars.

“We’re all really, really busy and that’s why I wasn’t sure that any of them would be able to make it.”

A dapper Liam Payne showed up for former bandmate Louis Tomlinson Karwai Tang via Getty Images

Louis added: “For a long time it felt like I had a lot to prove, I do think I’ve gotten over that idea in my head now.”

While Louis and Liam made separate appearances on the All Of Those Voices red carpet, they were later spotted leaving the premiere together, escorted by security.

Louis Tomlinson and Liam Payne pictured together on Thursday night Justin E Palmer via Getty Images

One Direction were formed on The X Factor in 2010, after the five members of the group initially auditioned as solo singers.

During their time together, they recorded five albums, four of which topped the charts here in the UK, before officially going on hiatus in 2016.

Since the band went their separate ways, its former members have been honest about some of the difficulties they faced at the height of their success.

One Direction in 2013 Jason LaVeris via Getty Images

Back in 2019, Liam admitted that he and Louis often clashed in the early days of 1D, and last year the Strip That Down singer made headlines for an interview he gave in which he told a story about coming to blows with one unspecified member of the band when they threw him against a wall.