Harry Styles Stops Show To Give Concert-Goer Some Sage Advice On Her Love Life

Harry Styles had some sage advice for an unlucky-in-love fan at one of his recent gigs.

The Watermelon Sugar singer offered some words of guidance to a woman who claimed her partner had cheated on her as he played in Germany last week.

In footage doing the rounds on social media, Harry’s eye was caught by a sign being held up in the crowd, which read: “He cheated. Should I forgive him?”

After stopping to read it, he asked the woman, who was called Cecilia: “Would you like to take this enquiry to the public?”

The crowd then enthusiastically started chanting: “Dump him, dump him.”

“Who is this person, how long have you been together?” Harry asked, to which Cecilia said it had been almost five years.

“He’s a good boyfriend... he says he’s sorry.”

Addressing him, Harry asked: “Why? Was it worth it to throw it all away?

“Is [he] here tonight?” he asked, to which Cecilia replied he was at work.

“That’s unfortunate because I have some questions,” Harry said.

“You seem like a lovely person. I don’t need to know much, but you deserve better,” he continued. “Do whatever makes you happy, ok?

“You got a loud scream of ‘dump him!’... You deserve someone who gives you respect, honesty and openness. The people have spoken!”

