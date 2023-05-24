Harry Styles Stops Show To Give Concert-Goer Some Sage Advice On Her Love Life

Harry Styles had some sage advice for an unlucky-in-love fan at one of his recent gigs.
The Watermelon Sugar singer offered some words of guidance to a woman who claimed her partner had cheated on her as he played in Germany last week.
In footage doing the rounds on social media, Harry’s eye was caught by a sign being held up in the crowd, which read: “He cheated. Should I forgive him?”
After stopping to read it, he asked the woman, who was called Cecilia: “Would you like to take this enquiry to the public?”
The crowd then enthusiastically started chanting: “Dump him, dump him.”
“Who is this person, how long have you been together?” Harry asked, to which Cecilia said it had been almost five years.
“He’s a good boyfriend... he says he’s sorry.”
Addressing him, Harry asked: “Why? Was it worth it to throw it all away?
“Is [he] here tonight?” he asked, to which Cecilia replied he was at work.
“That’s unfortunate because I have some questions,” Harry said.
“You seem like a lovely person. I don’t need to know much, but you deserve better,” he continued. “Do whatever makes you happy, ok?
“You got a loud scream of ‘dump him!’... You deserve someone who gives you respect, honesty and openness. The people have spoken!”
Harry has become known for his personal interactions with fans during his Love On Tour shows, including helping one to come out at one of his Wembley shows last year.