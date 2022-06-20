Harry Styles Has An Emotional Moment As He Helps Fan At Wembley Stadium Show To Come Out

Harry Styles on stage at Wembley Stadium Twitter

Harry Styles had a heartfelt encounter with one of his fans during a show at Wembley Stadium at the weekend, who he helped come out.

The chart-topping star performed his first ever solo shows at the iconic venue on Saturday and Sunday nights, taking a break from singing when a sign with the message “From Ono To Wembley: Help Me Come Out” caught his attention.

“So you’d like the people of Wembley to bring you out?” he asked the fan in question, to rapturous applause from the packed-out crowd.

Urging the audience to “make some noise”, Harry took a Pride flag from the front of the stage and said: “When this flag goes above my head, you are officially out.”

“I think that’s how it works,” he joked. “When this flag goes over the head, you’re officially gay, my boy.”

harry styles helping a fan come out tonight at wembley 😭😭😭 pic.twitter.com/YWemhIjBlj — adam mcintyre (@theadammcintyre) June 19, 2022

“You’re a free man” 🌈🏳️‍🌈🏳️‍⚧️



Harry Styles helps an Italian fan come out at his London show 🥹



Congratulations, Mattia 💖 #LoveOnTour #LoveOnTourLondon #HarryStyles pic.twitter.com/XVSJOicUSg — Official Charts (@officialcharts) June 19, 2022

Harry Styles helped a fan from Italy come out during tonight’s concert. Cue the tears, what an amazing moment!!! 🥲❤️🏳️‍🌈 pic.twitter.com/pqd5bue2oR — Sabrina Barr (@fabsab5) June 19, 2022

Accompanied by a drum roll, the As It Was singer teased the raising of the flag for a few seconds (“nope, still straight,” he was also heard joking), before triumphantly raising it aloft.

“Congratulations, you are a free man,” he told the fan, blowing him some kisses to mark the occasion.

“Holy moly, the adrenaline!” Harry added.

But he wasn’t the only fan who had a surprise at Harry’s Wembley show.

One attendee was excited to spot an old pal of the singer’s in the crowd in the form of his former One Direction bandmate Niall Horan:

NIALL HORAN BEHIND ME AT HARRY STYLES TONIGHT IM GONNA THROW UP pic.twitter.com/l37JLxsq8a — ivy saw billie (@tpwkivy) June 19, 2022

Harry’s Love On Tour jaunt sees him performing his hits, alongside tracks from his latest album Harry’s House.