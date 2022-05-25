Harry Styles Apologies To Mum For Singing About ‘Cocaine And Side Boob’ At One-Off London Gig

Harry Styles made a dazzling return to the UK stage after more than two years with his One Night Only gig in London on Tuesday night to showcase his new album Harry’s House.

The Grammy-award winning singer performed all 13 tracks from his critically acclaimed third studio album for the first time on home ground at the O2 Academy Brixton in south London.

Harry jokingly addressed the lyrics in one of those album tracks, Keep Driving, knowing his mum Anne was in the audience watching the show.

“I’m sorry,” he said after singing the lyrics “cocaine, side boob, choke her with a sea view”, much to the crowd’s delight.

Adorned in white trousers paired with a white top with black polkadots, Harry told the crowd: “What a lovely comeback. It’s been a long time since I’ve played in the UK and I’m so so happy to be here, thank you so much.”

He added: “I have to say, I’m the proudest I’ve ever been of anything I’ve ever done. I love it so much and I really hope you like it.”

Harry Styles Twitter

Harry later treated the sold-out crowd of adoring fans to an encore of previous hit tracks including Adore You, Watermelon Sugar, Sign Of The Times and Kiwi.

He also paid tribute to his One Direction past with a rendition of What Makes You Beautiful, the smash hit debut single by the former boy band.

He also reflected on the difficult couple of years the world has experienced, saying: “There’s a lot of stuff happening in the world right now and over the last couple of years we’ve all went through so much collectively and as individuals.

“And I pray that we just go home and be nice to each other.”

The show’s ending featured a poignant moment as he carried the Ukrainian flag, which had been given to him by a fan, while singing Sign Of The Times.

He also restarted the song after stopping the show so security could assist fans who had succumbed to the heat of the venue.

Harry released his latest album, Harry’s House, last week to huge critical acclaim.