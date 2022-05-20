Harry Styles Gilbert Carrasquillo via Getty Images

Harry Styles has revealed he had a “pre-negotiated” penis clause in his contract for one of his forthcoming films.

Later this year, the singer will be seen alongside Emma Corrin in a big-screen adaptation of the novel My Policeman, as well as the psychological thriller Don’t Worry Darling, the director of which, Olivia Wilde, he began dating in 2020.

Speaking on The Howard Stern Show on SiriusXM (via ET), Harry said he appears naked in My Policeman, but did not bare all on camera due to his contract.

“It does feel vulnerable. I’d never kissed anyone on camera before and it felt like giving a part of myself away in some ways,” he said.

“I wasn’t naked in Don’t Worry Darling. I was naked in My Policeman. There’s no peen in the final cut. There’s bum bum... I don’t think the peen was intended to be involved.

“The peen, it was pre-negotiated that that would remain my own.”

My Policeman sees Emma portraying a woman who marries a police officer, played by Harry, who is secretly having a relationship with another man.

Harry Styles and Emma Corrin during filming of My Policeman Tristan Fewings via Getty Images

He added of filming sex scenes: “I think the most important thing in that stuff is trust. I think if you speak about it properly with everyone that’s involved [that helps],” he said of filming intimate scenes.

“If you remember that the most important thing on the set is the two human beings doing it. If at any point either one of you is uncomfortable, I think having the conversation where it’s like, ‘It doesn’t matter if they’re getting great stuff, if you don’t feel good, you tell me and we’ll stop.’”

Harry, who made his acting debut in Christopher Nolan’s 2017 war epic Dunkirk, also said he had a “wonderful experience being directed by Olivia” in Don’t Worry Darling.

The film stars Harry and Florence Pugh as a 1950s couple named Alice and Jack. In the film, a “housewife living with her husband in a utopian experimental community begins to worry that his glamorous company may be hiding disturbing secrets”.

He said: “Acting is kind of very uncomfortable at times. I think you have to trust a lot. It requires a lot of trust if you want to give it everything. I think being able to trust your director is a gift. That was very helpful. It really meant for kind of a really nice experience working on that movie.”

“I think it’s really fun. I think ultimately, in terms of the trust element, it can feel really silly,” Harry added of acting. “It can feel embarrassing. You’re playing pretend ultimately.”