Just few weeks after Liam Payne left fans baffled with his apparent change in accent, now another former One Direction member’s speaking voice has people confused.
Harry Styles’ fans couldn’t quite put their finger on what accent he was speaking in as he sat down for a new interview with Zane Lowe for Apple Music 1 this week.
Harry, who was born in Worcestershire before moving to Cheshire at a young age, was heard discussing a variety of topics in the interview, including his much-anticipated third album Harry’s House, as well as his relationship with his One Direction bandmates.
Zane also shared a clip of the interview on social media, in which Harry was asked about his pace of life, which quickly got fans talking.
Fans couldn’t quite work out what was going on with his accent, with some noting how he has picked up a US-twang after years of working in the States, with others also commenting that it sounded Australian.
Last month, Harry’s former bandmate Liam Payne went viral after giving an interview to Good Morning Britain after Will Smith’s Oscars slap, in which he used a seemingly ever-changing accent.
He later made light of the headlines in an Instagram Live, commenting: “I’m good at accents, I pride myself on them! I just wish sometimes I could do my own.”
He added: “Oh, don’t have so many drinks and address the country.”
Harry’s full conversation with Zane Lowe is available to watch on Apple Music.