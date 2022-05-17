Harry Styles sat down with Zane Lowe for an Apple Music 1 interview Apple

Harry Styles’ fans couldn’t quite put their finger on what accent he was speaking in as he sat down for a new interview with Zane Lowe for Apple Music 1 this week.

Harry, who was born in Worcestershire before moving to Cheshire at a young age, was heard discussing a variety of topics in the interview, including his much-anticipated third album Harry’s House, as well as his relationship with his One Direction bandmates.

Zane also shared a clip of the interview on social media, in which Harry was asked about his pace of life, which quickly got fans talking.

Fans couldn’t quite work out what was going on with his accent, with some noting how he has picked up a US-twang after years of working in the States, with others also commenting that it sounded Australian.

OBVIOUSLY i adore harry styles but why has he got an australian accent all of a sudden — flo🌈 (@florencelilyros) May 17, 2022

Ummm… can we talk about Harry’s accent here?! Completely giving Liam at the Oscars a run for his money 🫣 https://t.co/InBnyqwHJ1 — Beth (@BjyBoo) May 17, 2022

Accent? First Liam now Harry?? Someone give Niall a buzz there to make sure he’s still from Westmeath https://t.co/zMufuEYir9 — 𝖑𝖆𝖚𝖗𝖊𝖓 ☾ (@LaurenDuffy_) May 17, 2022

Harry I love you but what is this Liam Payne at the Oscars accent https://t.co/gxcdIxBpsA — ♌️ J G P ♌️ (@jodiepeatyx) May 17, 2022

harry has got an american accent now 😬🫣 — beth ♡ (@sidemenslife) May 17, 2022

why am i so affected by harry styles losing his lil soft northern accent 😪 — G (@oneofthosefaces) May 17, 2022

Harry’s accent is going in and out of American in the Zane interview omg — Halt… it’s my alt! (@esprivadox) May 17, 2022

harry styles has such a funny accent bc he is so northern but says and EXTREMELY american — ava (@tpwkkava) May 16, 2022

Last month, Harry’s former bandmate Liam Payne went viral after giving an interview to Good Morning Britain after Will Smith’s Oscars slap, in which he used a seemingly ever-changing accent.

He later made light of the headlines in an Instagram Live, commenting: “I’m good at accents, I pride myself on them! I just wish sometimes I could do my own.”

He added: “Oh, don’t have so many drinks and address the country.”