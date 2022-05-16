Harry Styles has become the latest star confirmed to be reading a story as part of CBeebies’ bedtime broadcast.
The singer, actor and all-round heartthrob announced on Monday morning that he’ll be helping send young viewers off to sleep on 23 May, when he dons his pyjamas to read In Every House, On Every Street by Jess Hitchman aloud.
And, from the sounds of it, there’ll be a fair few grown-up viewers tuning in too…
The As It Was singer previously lent his voice to the Calm app, gently speaking words of encouragement to try and help listeners get some sleep.
Harry’s choice of bedtime story ties in with the release of his third album, Harry’s House, which comes out on Friday.
Announcing his CBeebies appearance, the former One Direction star said: “Tonight’s bedtime story is about a house full of love and laughter.”
The chart-topping musician follows in the footsteps of celebrities like Tom Hardy, Regé-Jean Page, Dolly Parton and Kate Middleton by appearing in the CBeebies story corner.
Earlier this month, Strictly Come Dancing champion Rose Ayling-Ellis became the first star to tell a bedtime story on the show using British Sign Language, to mark the end of Deaf Awareness Week.
Last week, Harry celebrated his sixth consecutive week at number one with the lead single from Harry’s House, As It Was.
He’s also gearing up for the release of two new films, the thriller Don’t Worry Darling and the historical romance My Policeman.
Harry Styles’ CBeebies Bedtime Story will air on Monday 23 May at 6.50pm BBC One. It will also be available to watch on BBC iPlayer.