Harry Styles on stage at Coachella last month Kevin Mazur via Getty Images

Harry Styles has become the latest star confirmed to be reading a story as part of CBeebies’ bedtime broadcast.

The singer, actor and all-round heartthrob announced on Monday morning that he’ll be helping send young viewers off to sleep on 23 May, when he dons his pyjamas to read In Every House, On Every Street by Jess Hitchman aloud.

And, from the sounds of it, there’ll be a fair few grown-up viewers tuning in too…

I suddenly need to be read to at night to fall asleep https://t.co/ubaFlhsl3r — Mollie Goodfellow (@hansmollman) May 16, 2022

Am I 35 years old?

Yes I am.

Will I be watching CBeebies Bedtime Stories next Monday?

Absolutely yes! https://t.co/csqqgW6e6b — Hannah Collins (@HannahCollins87) May 16, 2022

So we are all watching the cartoons Chanel then https://t.co/Yt5Befn1nG — val // (@louisthome28) May 16, 2022

The Harry Styles press campaign has me in awe - from gardening magazines to THIS https://t.co/tfm6Acsuwf — Jude Rogers (@juderogers) May 16, 2022

Oh I’m gonna be in my pjs tucked in https://t.co/Pc1pprAy2f — karen🧚🏽🪐 (@hscarebearry) May 16, 2022

SHUT UP SHUT UP A BEDTIME STORY https://t.co/gzGYmf9F9M — Anna will not be surviving h’s house🌷🦋 (@bunnybabyrry) May 16, 2022

Jut leaving this here for all the mums/dads that may need it. I mean you don't even need kids to enjoy this I suspect... https://t.co/6onyN9o0wF — Bee (@weather_bee) May 16, 2022

laughing cause this is targeted towards children but a bunch of us 20+ year olds are gonna be majority of the listeners😭 https://t.co/MRfZqw6727 — markie ♡ (@sundaykissy) May 16, 2022

So 6:50pm will officially be harries bedtime, sorry Harry Styles makes the rules https://t.co/1UGgzSYhVS — Elena. (@goldencharryy) May 16, 2022

C’mon Harry he wants to say goodnight to you https://t.co/kxYIdL5SDl — Scott Bryan (@scottygb) May 16, 2022

The As It Was singer previously lent his voice to the Calm app, gently speaking words of encouragement to try and help listeners get some sleep.

Harry’s choice of bedtime story ties in with the release of his third album, Harry’s House, which comes out on Friday.

Announcing his CBeebies appearance, the former One Direction star said: “Tonight’s bedtime story is about a house full of love and laughter.”

Harry Styles Lillie Eiger

The chart-topping musician follows in the footsteps of celebrities like Tom Hardy, Regé-Jean Page, Dolly Parton and Kate Middleton by appearing in the CBeebies story corner.

Earlier this month, Strictly Come Dancing champion Rose Ayling-Ellis became the first star to tell a bedtime story on the show using British Sign Language, to mark the end of Deaf Awareness Week.

Last week, Harry celebrated his sixth consecutive week at number one with the lead single from Harry’s House, As It Was.

He’s also gearing up for the release of two new films, the thriller Don’t Worry Darling and the historical romance My Policeman.

