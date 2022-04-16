Harry Styles had a surprise guest for his fans during his headlining slot at Coachella on Friday night.
The As It Was singer topped the bill at the US music festival during its first night, and brought out Shania Twain for an unexpected duet towards the end of his set.
Together, the duo performed covers of Shania’s hits Man! I Feel Like A Woman! and You’re Still The One, with Harry telling the crowd: “In the car with my mother as a child, this lady taught me to sing. She also taught me that men are trash.”
Turning to the country music legend he added: “For the memories you gave me with my mother, I will be forever grateful.
“I’m so grateful you’re here with us tonight. This is very special for me, thank you so much.”
Shania added: “I think I’m just in love, and this song is all about love. And let’s sing about love.”
But an appearance from Shania wasn’t the only surprise Harry had in store for the Coachella audience.
Dressed in a typically elaborate spangly catsuit, the chart-topping singer debuted two new tracks from his upcoming third album Harry’s House, titled Boyfriends and Late Night Talking.
He also gave a nod to his One Direction days when he performed a cover of the boyband’s number one single What Makes You Beautiful.
Harry opened the show with his latest single As It Was, which is currently sitting at the top of the charts on both sides of the Atlantic.
Billie Eilish is set to headline Coachella during its second night on Saturday, with The Weeknd and Swedish House Maffia closing the show at the end of the weekend.
They are replacing Kanye West, who had initially been announced as a Sunday’s headliner but later dropped out just weeks before the event.