Harry Styles on stage at Coachella Coachella/YouTube

Harry Styles had a surprise guest for his fans during his headlining slot at Coachella on Friday night.

The As It Was singer topped the bill at the US music festival during its first night, and brought out Shania Twain for an unexpected duet towards the end of his set.

Advertisement

Together, the duo performed covers of Shania’s hits Man! I Feel Like A Woman! and You’re Still The One, with Harry telling the crowd: “In the car with my mother as a child, this lady taught me to sing. She also taught me that men are trash.”

Harry was visibly beaming to be sharing the stage with Shania Coachella/YouTube

Turning to the country music legend he added: “For the memories you gave me with my mother, I will be forever grateful.

Advertisement

“I’m so grateful you’re here with us tonight. This is very special for me, thank you so much.”

Shania added: “I think I’m just in love, and this song is all about love. And let’s sing about love.”

Advertisement

Harry Styles and Shania Twain sing “You’re Still The One” at #Coachella pic.twitter.com/tmfZ1409GW — Variety (@Variety) April 16, 2022

.@Harry_Styles performs with Shania Twain at #Coachella:



“This lady taught me to sing. She also taught me that men are trash.” pic.twitter.com/mkmalpKbpZ — Pop Crave (@PopCrave) April 16, 2022

But an appearance from Shania wasn’t the only surprise Harry had in store for the Coachella audience.

Dressed in a typically elaborate spangly catsuit, the chart-topping singer debuted two new tracks from his upcoming third album Harry’s House, titled Boyfriends and Late Night Talking.

He also gave a nod to his One Direction days when he performed a cover of the boyband’s number one single What Makes You Beautiful.

Harry Styles is officially a Coachella headliner YouTube/Coachella

Harry opened the show with his latest single As It Was, which is currently sitting at the top of the charts on both sides of the Atlantic.

Advertisement

Billie Eilish is set to headline Coachella during its second night on Saturday, with The Weeknd and Swedish House Maffia closing the show at the end of the weekend.