Harry Styles has admitted he felt “so ashamed” of his sex life in the past, revealing it took him a long time to work through these feelings.

The As It Was singer said he found it hard to trust people as he navigated his private life, after shooting to international to fame at the age of 16 on The X Factor in 2010.

In a candid new interview with Better Homes And Gardens magazine, Harry said: “For a long time, it felt like the only thing that was mine was my sex life.

“I felt so ashamed about it, ashamed at the idea of people even knowing that I was having sex, let alone who with.”

The former One Direction star continued: “At the time, there were still the kiss-and-tell things. Working out who I could trust was stressful.

“But I think I got to a place where I was like, why do I feel ashamed? I’m a 26-year-old man who’s single; it’s like, yes, I have sex.”

During the interview, Harry, who is now in a relationship with actor and director Olivia Wilde, also addressed conversation surrounding his sexuality, explaining he finds it “outdated” there is still a pressure to define it.

He added: “I’ve been really open with it with my friends, but that’s my personal experience - it’s mine.

“The whole point of where we should be heading, which is toward accepting everybody and being more open, is that it doesn’t matter.”

While Harry chooses to keep his romantic life out of the spotlight, he recently discussed what it was like to film his first sex scenes in two forthcoming films, admitting he doesn’t think either of the upcoming releases are ones “you can watch with your parents”.

Later this year, the singer will be seen alongside Emma Corrin in a big-screen adaptation of the novel My Policeman, as well as the psychological thriller Don’t Worry Darling, which was directed by his partner Olivia.