Strictly Come Dancing champion Rose Ayling-Ellis is to appear on a very special edition of the CBeebies Bedtime Story later this week.
On Friday evening, it was announced that Rose will follow in the footsteps of stars including Tom Hardy, Regé-Jean Page, Dolly Parton and Kate Middleton by appearing in the story corner.
The EastEnders star will become the first person in history to sign a story on CBeebies, telling the tale of Can Bears Ski? using British Sign Language.
Her segment will air on Sunday night, to mark the end of Deaf Awareness Week.
Can Bears Ski? Centres around a young bear and his father on their journey into the discovery and management of deafness.
The book draws on author Raymond Antrobus’ experiences to show how isolating it can be for a deaf child in a hearing world.
Rose said: “I am super excited to read my first CBeebies bedtime story in British Sign Language and it’s even more wonderful to share a story written by a deaf writer.
“I hope deaf children enjoy the story and it inspires hearing children to want to learn BSL more.”
During her appearance – which will be subtitled – Rose will speak aloud only at the beginning and end of the segment, to introduce her story and say good night to viewers.
Last year, Rose made history as the first deaf contestant to compete on Strictly, going on to win the show with professional partner Giovanni Pernice.
This weekend, Rose and Giovanni are in the running for the Must-See TV Moment award at the TV Baftas for their routine to Clean Bandit’s Symphony, which included an emotional section performed in complete silence.