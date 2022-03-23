Adele And Strictly Winner Rose Ayling-Ellis Go Head-To-Head For Bafta's TV Moment Of The Year

Strictly Come Dancing winner Rose Ayling-Ellis, Ant and Dec, Adele and RuPaul’s Drag Race finalist Bimini Bon-Boulash are among the nominees for the TV Moment Of The Year title at this year’s TV Baftas.
The award is the only one voted for by the British public, with the six contenders for the prize being announced on Wednesday morning.
Three of the nominees hail from reality TV, with Rose Ayling-Ellis and Giovanni Pernice’s Strictly routine to Symphony by Clean Bandit – which included a section performed in complete silence – receiving a nod.
Also in the running are Ant and Dec’s jibes at Boris Johnson during last year’s I’m A Celebrity and Bimini’s UK Hun? verse from the Ruruvision episode of Drag Race UK.
Meanwhile, Adele has received a nomination for the emotional moment she was reunited with her English teacher during her An Audience With… special.
Completing the list are the “red light/green light” sequence from Squid Game and the hard-hitting scene in which Colin discovers he has AIDS in the 2021 drama It’s A Sin.
Voting is now open on Bafta’s website until 5pm on 19 April.
The rest of the nominees for this year’s TV Baftas will be announced next week.
It’s not yet known who will be hosting the 2022 TV Baftas, which are set to take place on Sunday 8 May.
Richard Ayoade previously received praise for his presenting stint during last year’s show.