Ant and Dec have repeatedly mocked the prime minister over the allegations No.10 held a Christmas party last year during lockdown Twitter @imacelebrity

The presenters had already hit out at Boris Johnson’s efforts to dismiss claims No.10 held a Christmas work party last December despite lockdown rules earlier this week.

Advertisement

And as the row over the alleged festivities rumbles on, Ant and Dec found new ways to make a few digs at the prime minister during their commentary of the ITV show I’m A Celebrity.

Ant began: “So they’ve decided to cover it up.”

Advertisement

“Not a great idea that is it?” Dec added.

“If we’ve learnt one thing in the last 24 hours,” Ant said to the sound of laughter in the studio, “it’s that you can’t get away with covering things up.”

Advertisement

Dec replied: “No, that will come back to bite them. Might take a year, but it will happen.

″The situation was clear as day we all watched the video of them getting the question wrong. It was obvious what happened.

“Even Ant and Dec are ahead of the prime minister – sorry – Danny Miller – on this one.

″Don’t worry, we’ll launch an inquiry or something – not that that will do anything.”

Advertisement

One of Boris Johnson’s advisers resigned on Wednesday after a leaked video revealed she had been laughing and joking over hosting a party in breach of lockdown rules.

The prime minister has repeatedly distanced himself from the incident and said he was furious when he saw that video during PMQs.

He has claimed he will now launch an inquiry into what really happened – but that has not stopped people from questioning his involvement with the party.

The Geordie duo mocked Johnson on Tuesday evening as well, joking about how the I’m A Celebrity contestants “categorically deny any suggestions that they had a party”, just as Downing Street has been doing.