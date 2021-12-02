Ant and Dec had another jab at Boris Johnson as they hosted the latest edition of I’m A Celebrity... Get Me Out Of Here! on Wednesday.
The pair took a pop at his “dishevelled” appearance as they compared him to some of the campmates on the ITV show.
Ant and Dec were discussing how it was time to select a new leader among the stars in the castle after Adam Woodyatt and Simon Gregson’s tenure came to an end.
“Big news! You’ve elected a new camp leader,” Ant said.
Dec continued: “Exciting stuff…but what exactly though does the leader do?”
“Well, they look increasingly dishevelled, give cushy jobs to their mates and pretty much make it up as they go along,” Ant said, alluding to Johnson.
Dec then leaded forward with a cheeky grin, and said: “Evening prime minister.”
It’s not the first time the Geordie duo have taken aim at the PM on this series of I’m A Celebrity.
Last month, the pair mocked Johnson’s peculiar speech to business leaders at the Confederation of British Industry, after his floundering got the whole nation talking.
In answer to a casual question from Ant, Dec started flicking through reams of paper live on air, muttering: “I’ve got it written down somewhere....”
He then adopted a particular accent and said: “Forgive me...Forgive me...Forgive me...”
I’m A Celebrity airs nightly at 9pm on ITV.