Ant and Dec made a gag about Boris Johnson's "dishevelled" look on I'm A Celebrity ITV

The pair took a pop at his “dishevelled” appearance as they compared him to some of the campmates on the ITV show.

Advertisement

Ant and Dec were discussing how it was time to select a new leader among the stars in the castle after Adam Woodyatt and Simon Gregson’s tenure came to an end.

“Big news! You’ve elected a new camp leader,” Ant said.

Advertisement

Dec continued: “Exciting stuff…but what exactly though does the leader do?”

“Well, they look increasingly dishevelled, give cushy jobs to their mates and pretty much make it up as they go along,” Ant said, alluding to Johnson.

Advertisement

Dec then leaded forward with a cheeky grin, and said: “Evening prime minister.”

Boris Johnson JUSTIN TALLIS via Getty Images

It’s not the first time the Geordie duo have taken aim at the PM on this series of I’m A Celebrity.

In answer to a casual question from Ant, Dec started flicking through reams of paper live on air, muttering: “I’ve got it written down somewhere....”

Advertisement

He then adopted a particular accent and said: “Forgive me...Forgive me...Forgive me...”