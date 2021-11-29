Richard Madeley in the I'm A Celebrity castle ITV/Shutterstock

Richard Madeley has revealed his former I’m A Celebrity campmate David Ginola got a telling off during their first few days in the castle for breaking one of the show’s major rules.

Last week, the former This Morning presenter became the first celebrity to leave camp, when he was not allowed to return after a brief hospital visit, due to Covid guidelines.

Following his exit, Richard penned a column for The Telegraph, in which he dished about the former footballer’s rebuke for breaking the rules, which was not shown on screen.

“On one day, David Ginola covered both our microphones and whispered something conspiratorial to me,” Richard explained. “Instantly the voice of god rang out, admonishing him.”

David Ginola ITV/Shutterstock

It’s not unfair to say the current series of I’m A Celebrity has hit a couple of bumps in the road since it started airing a week ago.

Because of the adverse weather – which included 90mph winds – Ant and Dec were forced to pre-record their sequences for the first time in I’m A Celebrity history on Saturday.

It was later announced that the 11 celebrities had been evacuated from the castle due to the weather, and were all isolating individually so as not to break the show’s Covid “bubble”.

Meanwhile, it was also revealed over the weekend that an intruder had been removed from set after a security breach.

