I’m A Celebrity contestant Richard Madeley has been taken to hospital after an overnight “medical emergency”.

Producers have confirmed that the former This Morning host was initially seen to by the show’s medical team after faling ill in the early hours of Thursday morning.

He has since left camp and been taken to hospital “as a precaution”.

A spokesperson said: “Richard was unwell in the early hours and was immediately seen by our on-site medical team.

“He’s since been taken to hospital as a precaution, the health and safety of our campmates is our priority.”

No more information about the 65-year-old’s condition has been given. ITV had no additional comment when contacted by HuffPost UK.

A spokesperson for the Welsh Ambulance Service confirmed: “We were called at 05.43am this morning, Thursday 25 November 2021, to reports of a medical emergency at Gwrych Castle in Abergele, Conwy.

“We sent a paramedic in a rapid response car and an emergency ambulance to the scene, and one patient was taken to hospital.”

For the second year running, I’m A Celebrity is taking place in Gwrych Castle in Wales, rather than the show’s usual location in the Australian jungle.

Richard and his nine campmates arrived in the castle at the end of last week, with the Good Morning Britain star spending his early days in camp in the “Castle Clink”.

During Wednesday night’s episode, he took on his second trial of the series. The challenge saw him crawling through a confined space in search of stars to exchange for meals for himself and his campmates, while being showered with various critters, offal and rotten fruit.

It’s since been confirmed that two soap legends will be joining the camp as late arrivals, with Coronation Street’s Simon Gregson and EastEnders’ Adam Woodyatt having now made their way into the castle.