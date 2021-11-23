The cast of this year's I'm A Celebrity ITV/Shutterstock

ITV has rejected claims that the I’m A Celebrity campmates are secretly being provided with a supply of hot water.

On Tuesday morning, The Sun reported that the “pampered” celebrities were actually being treated to “a secret supply of hot water to keep them happy” in the castle, unbeknown to viewers.

However, this has been shot down by a source close to the show.

In fact, the 10 celebrities in the castle must keep a wood fire burning and use a pump for 40 minutes twice a day in order to be treated to water that is lukewarm, rather than hot.

The I'm A Celebrity shower gives out only lukewarm water for the freezing stars

Once the 40 minutes of pumping is done, the production team is notified via a dial, after which the celebs earn their lukewarm water.

If the stars don’t complete these tasks, the water supply remains cold.

The Sun also claimed that stars who smoke are being supplied with cigarettes and a specific area to smoke in, which the show source insisted has always been the case, including when I’m A Celebrity was still held in Australia.

The contestants must keep a fire burning in order to get hot water

I’m A Celebrity returned to our screens on Sunday night, and two days into the show the famous contestants have already been put through their paces.

As well as tasks that have seen them dropped off a cliff and forced to complete tasks while being showered with creepy-crawlies, Danny Miller and Snoochie Shy took on the first eating challenge of the series in Monday night’s show.

I’m A Celebrity returns on Tuesday night at 9pm on ITV.