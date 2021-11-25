I'm A Celebrity Adds Two Soap Legends As Late Arrivals To Line-Up

The cast of this year's I'm A Celebrity ITV/Shutterstock

ITV has confirmed one of the worst-kept secrets in telly – two brand new contestants have arrived in the I’m A Celebrity castle.

Fans of the long-running reality show will know it’s pretty much a given that producers chuck in a late arrival or two at some point in the early days of I’m A Celebrity, with two soap legends having now been added to the line-up.

Coronation Street star Simon Gregson, who plays Steve McDonald, will be the first, saying: “It was common knowledge I would never do I’m A Celebrity, but my wife and kids were like, ‘Come on Si, you’ve got to do it, you will have fun.’ And so, I’ve said yes!

“It is something cool for the kids to watch dad scream like a young child!”

Simon Gregson is one of two soap stars who'll be heading into I'm A Celebrity ITV/Shutterstock

He’ll be joined by EastEnders’ Adam Woodyatt, who is the soap’s longest-serving cast member, having played Ian Beale since the show debuted in 1985.

Ian said he signed up because he’s currently taking a break from the BBC soap, stating: “I am not in contract with the BBC so I can come and do it. Everyone thinks I am Ian Beale and so it’s going to be great to show I am not.”

Asked whether he planned to return to Albert Square after I’m A Celeb, Ian said: “I will go with what happens. I might take the summer off and go and work at my mate’s restaurant when he does the pop-up stalls at food festivals. I did it a couple of times this summer and I enjoyed it.”

Adam Woodyatt ITV/Shutterstock

“But I am just now really looking forward to doing I’m A Celebrity,” he added. “Programmes like this were a blessed relief during the lockdowns last year and I can’t wait to go in.”