The moment it was announced that Richard Madeley had signed up for I’m A Celebrity, we knew immediately we were in for some comedy gold – and we’re pleased to say the show has already delivered just a few days into its run.
In Wednesday night’s episode, the former This Morning host took on his second challenge of the series, which saw him crawling through a series of confined spaces on the hunt for stars to win meals for himself and the rest of his fellow contestants.
Over the course of the trial, the presenter more than lived up to his reputation for “accidental Partridges” and verbal slip-ups, and had presenters Ant and Dec in stitches on numerous occasions.
First of all, the challenge began with Richard dropping himself down a rubbish chute, the image of which Ant said would “live with me for a long time” – and we can’t say we disagree with him.
What followed was a deluge of accidental innuendos, as Richard repeated it was “really, really hard”, before struggling with untying some knots, declaring: “It’s wet... and it’s tight.”
Suffice to say, Ant and Dec weren’t the only ones who couldn’t stop laughing at the completely ridiculous scene (not to mention Richard’s continuous double entendres)...
Our favourite part of the whole thing was when the Good Morning Britain star got his expressions a bit muddled, declaring that the knots were as “tight as a pea on a drum”.
“A penis what?” Ant laughed, with Dec responding: “A penis drum.”
In the end, Richard only managed four stars for his nine campmates… but frankly, it was all worth it for the accidental comedy alone.
On Wednesday night, producers confirmed that two soap legends would be joining the camp as late arrivals, with Coronation Street’s Simon Gregson and EastEnders’ Adam Woodyatt having now made their way into the castle.
I’m A Celebrity continues every night at 9pm on ITV.