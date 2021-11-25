The moment it was announced that Richard Madeley had signed up for I’m A Celebrity, we knew immediately we were in for some comedy gold – and we’re pleased to say the show has already delivered just a few days into its run.

In Wednesday night’s episode, the former This Morning host took on his second challenge of the series, which saw him crawling through a series of confined spaces on the hunt for stars to win meals for himself and the rest of his fellow contestants.

Over the course of the trial, the presenter more than lived up to his reputation for “accidental Partridges” and verbal slip-ups, and had presenters Ant and Dec in stitches on numerous occasions.

First of all, the challenge began with Richard dropping himself down a rubbish chute, the image of which Ant said would “live with me for a long time” – and we can’t say we disagree with him.

Richard, that's a tangerine, not a star! 🤣😂



Watch @richardm56 crawl his way through rotten fruit and veg in tonight's Castle Kitchen Nightmares! 🤢



Tune in at 9pm on @ITV, @WeAreSTV and the ITV Hub! #ImACeleb 🏰 pic.twitter.com/FC7q62KUOM — I'm A Celebrity... (@imacelebrity) November 24, 2021

What followed was a deluge of accidental innuendos, as Richard repeated it was “really, really hard”, before struggling with untying some knots, declaring: “It’s wet... and it’s tight.”

Suffice to say, Ant and Dec weren’t the only ones who couldn’t stop laughing at the completely ridiculous scene (not to mention Richard’s continuous double entendres)...

Close your eyes watching #ImACeleb & Richard Madeley becomes Alan Partridge — Andrew Alexander (@edgwarehoop) November 25, 2021

Watching Richard Madeley slide down that chute is one of the best things I've ever seen 😅.

Pure partridge 👏👏#ImACeleb #ImACelebrity #richardmadeley @imacelebrity pic.twitter.com/cJgzJa5zJw — Reddevilbluemoon88 (@Reddevilbluemo1) November 25, 2021

I’m sorry but I’m convinced that anyone who’s ever written for Alan Partridge just spent a day with Richard Madeley & kept notes #ImACeleb — Jake Hayes (@jakeyh77) November 24, 2021

#ImACeleb could Richard Madeley be anymore Alan Partridge? That was a very tricky challenge - technically 🤣 — Vicky Charles (@clintoncottage) November 24, 2021

#richardmadeley made me laugh so much tonight in #ImACeleb . Hysterical! — Samantha Giles (@sammeegiles) November 24, 2021

The Trial may have not been a triumph for Richard but it gave @antanddec plenty of entertainment 😂 #ImACeleb pic.twitter.com/yvS9UtPtuq — I'm A Celebrity... (@imacelebrity) November 24, 2021

Our favourite part of the whole thing was when the Good Morning Britain star got his expressions a bit muddled, declaring that the knots were as “tight as a pea on a drum”.

“A penis what?” Ant laughed, with Dec responding: “A penis drum.”

Richard Madeley had Ant and Dec in stiches with his verbal gaffes during the challenge ITV

In the end, Richard only managed four stars for his nine campmates… but frankly, it was all worth it for the accidental comedy alone.

On Wednesday night, producers confirmed that two soap legends would be joining the camp as late arrivals, with Coronation Street’s Simon Gregson and EastEnders’ Adam Woodyatt having now made their way into the castle.

