Ken McKay/ITV/Shutterstock

When it comes to must-watch live TV gaffes, no one delivers quite like Richard Madeley. It doesn’t matter whether he’s putting his foot in it, massively oversharing or trying to style out a technical blunder, Richard truly is the gift that keeps on giving – and we love him for it. From This Morning to Good Morning Britain and beyond, here are some of the most Richard Madeley moments that have given us some unintentional laughs over the years... 1. Telling his daughter Chloe that she was “an accident”

“Judy got pregnant very quickly again, and it was an accident. Sorry, Chloe, but you were, and you know it. And you know it.” 2. Trying to talk to a guest via video-link, not realising they were actually sitting next to him

Richard Madeley - the gift that keeps on giving #goodmorningbritainpic.twitter.com/RsVVCIiWZA — Tim (@TravellingTimbo) July 15, 2021

“Let’s talk to a Tory! We’ll talk to you about the big bubbling under story of the week, but as a Conservative… oh you’re there! Sorry! I was talking to you like you were in Winchester or something. Where are you from, actually? I sort of saw you in Chiswick in my mind’s eye.” 3. Reflecting on his own culinary delights “Remember that soup I made last week? Absolutely horrible. Had to throw it in the garden.” 4. The time he overdid it with the fake tan

“I’ve worked it out – and it’s not because I slapped fake tan on, because I don’t do that. When you get up early you don’t want to disturb your partner, so I get ready in the kitchen. I had a dry shave in the kitchen, and it was quite itchy. So I reached into the cupboard and got what I thought was aftershave balm, squirted it on – I thought it smelled a bit funny, but whatever. Anyway, it wasn’t aftershave balm it was Chloe or Judy’s fake tan.” 5. Introducing one This Morning guest to the paramedics who saved his life “Stop crying! This is supposed to make you happy! Anyway after the break, the biggest dog in the UK. And he really is big. Don’t miss it!” 6. Every single second of this interview with a naked Brexit protester

“Across this part – which we probably could show – you’ve got ‘Brexit’, and then above your right breast you’ve got ‘leaves’ and then above your right breast you’ve got ‘Britain’ and then under your both breasts it says ‘naked’. It’s beautifully written, in capitals. Who wrote it?” 7. Swearing not once, but twice in the space of a day on live TV

“Your approach and your team’s approach when you pushed this through is a sledgehammer to crack a nut. You thought ‘there’s no point dicking about here’.” 8. Telling the entire nation about Judy’s unfortunate illness

“She’s really fed up. She made the effort, she was here, but it could have been bad. We could have had a bucket there, I suppose. For the phlegm.” 9. And speaking of oversharing

“I haven’t packed a suitcase for the plane in at least 25 years. I just need a little trolley and put it in the overhead. A pair of jeans, couple of t-shirts, a jacket, maybe one waterproof, an extra pair of socks. I don’t wear underwear so that’s fine… 30% of blokes don’t wear underwear. It’s not mad! If you shower every day you don’t need to wear underwear.” 10. Interviewing Bill Clinton during his presidency “I know what it’s like to be wronged by the press. I was once accused of shoplifting. Unlike you, though, I knew I was innocent.” 11. Twerking on The Circle

RICHARD MADELEY IS TWERKING, I REPEAT, RICHARD MADELEY IS TWERKING #TheCirclepic.twitter.com/Ggq075kpfn — Channel 4 (@Channel4) September 27, 2019

12. Completely misunderstanding the aubergine emoji

“Looks to me there’s a courgette on either side of the sentence. Or some kind of marrow or something like that. I should have really done some emoji homework before I came on The Circle.” 13. These ever-so-casual remarks about assisted suicide and euthanasia “If Judy was really ill and in logical mind, and at that point where you just need a little push to go over the edge, I wouldn’t give a tuppenny fuck if there was a risk of being prosecuted.” 14. Speaking the unquestionable truth “There’s not many better things than seeing an older woman skipping.” 15. Completely misunderstanding why the crowd were cheering so loudly for him and Judy at the NTAs

16. And finally, all one minute and 21 seconds of this fantastic montage put together by JOE