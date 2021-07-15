Richard Madeley's Latest Good Morning Britain Blunder Is Just So Richard Madeley

With various restrictions continuing to ease around the country, a lot of us are still adapting to a new way of doing things – and apparently that includes Richard Madeley.

After months of interviewing Good Morning Britain guests over Zoom and video-link, it seems Richard is still getting to grips with having actual people in the studio with him IRL, as evidenced during his latest live broadcast.

Welcoming Albie Amankona of the organisation Conservatives Against Racism For Equality to one of GMB’s debates on Thursday morning, the presenter declared: “Let’s talk to a Tory!”

Richard then began introducing the discussion, all while staring straight down the camera lens, despite Albie being on the same desk as him, slightly to the right.