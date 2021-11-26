It turns out that Naughty Boy’s appearance on this year’s I’m A Celebrity... Get Me Out Of Here! isn’t the music producer’s first foray into TV.

The 36-year-old hitmaker actually has another huge show to thank for helping to kick start his music career.

A fresh-faced Naughty Boy – using his real name of Shahid Khan – appeared on the now-defunct Deal Or No Deal back in 2007 and went on to win £44K on the Channel 4 show.

Speaking to host Noel Edmonds when it was filmed 14 years ago, Naughty shared his dreams of making music.

“I’ve always had a natural ability to make melodies since I was a kid but I never really utilised it,” her told the host. “It could be a long way away, but I’m allowed to dream.”

Naughty Boy on Deal Or No Deal Channel 4

Naughty eventually accepted the Banker’s offer of £44,000, which he is believed to have spent on recording equipment and building a recording studio in his mum’s garden.

He previously said of his stint on the show: “The money gave me two and a half years of not working. It bought me time. To be honest, money can only give you time unless you want to put it in an investment.

“I wanted to invest in myself to become a musician. I wanted to understand how to make music on a computer.”

Naughty Boy is one of this year's I'm A Celebrity campmates. ITVITV/Shutterstock

On the show, Noel spoke highly of his time filming with Naughty, saying it had been “one of the most enjoyable” games he’d been part of.

“It has been fascinating and I think you bring a real style and presence to this,” Noel told him. “I don’t say this to everybody, but I really do mean it. I’m going to miss you.”

Since his appearance on Deal Or No Deal, Naughty has gone on to work with many big music stars including Beyoncé, Emeli Sandé, Cheryl, Leona Lewis, Tinie Tempah and Jennifer Hudson.