Boris Johnson Apologises For Video Of Aides Joking About Lockdown Christmas Party

Boris Johnson has apologised for a video in which aides appeared to joke about a Christmas party during lockdown.

Announcing an investigation into the incident, the prime minister told the Commons he was “furious” to see the footage of his former press secretary.

He said: “I understand and share the anger up and down the country at seeing No10 staff seeming to make light of lockdown measures, and I can understand how infuriating it must be to think that people who have been setting the rules have not been following the rules because I was also furious to see that clip.

“I apologise unreservedly for the offence that it has caused up and down the country and I apologise for the impression that it gives.”

However, the prime minister insisted he had been “repeatedly assured” since the allegations emerged that there was “no party and that no Covid rules were broken”.

It comes as the government was engulfed in a scandal over allegations that aides flouted lockdown rules by attending a Christmas party during last year’s lockdown.

The PM said he had asked the cabinet secretary Simon Case to “establish all the facts” and to report back “as soon as possible”.

Johnson said that if rules were broken: “There will be disciplinary action for all those involved.”

Labour leader Keir Starmer hit back saying Johnson’s apology “raises more questions than answers”.

The Labour leader said: “The prime minister, the government, spent the week telling the British public there was no party. All guidance was followed completely.

“Millions of people now think the prime minister was taking them for fools, that they were lied to. They are right aren’t they?”

Johnson repeated his apology, adding that he was “sickened”.

The scandal has left the prime minister facing serious questions over his own comments about the incident.

Over the past week, Johnson has insisted that Covid rules were followed “at all times” in No10. However, he repeatedly dodged questions about whether or not a party took place.

The huge row derailed this morning’s media round and even saw TV’s Ant and Dec mock the prime minister on last night’s I’m A Celebrity.

The saga all centres on an alleged Christmas party in No10 in December 2020 – when social mixing indoors was banned in London under Tier 3 restrictions.

“Several dozen” members of staff are said to have played party games and had food and drink at the event that apparently went on past midnight on December 18.