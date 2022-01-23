Giovanni Pernice Unveils Tattoo To Mark Strictly Win With Rose Ayling-Ellis

Rose Ayling-Ellis and Giovanni Pernice won last year's Strictly Come Dancing Guy Levy/BBC via PA Media

The professional dancer unveiled a new tattoo in celebration of lifting the Glitterball trophy with the EastEnders star last month.

Giovanni shared picture of his latest inking on Instagram over the weekend, which revealed he has had a mirrorball and stars etched on the inside of his wrist.

It is accompanied by the letters ‘SCD’ and the date of last year’s final, which saw him and Rose triumph over John Whaite and Johannes Radebe.

Giovanni's Strictly tattoo Instagram

The pair are currently back dancing together on this year’s Strictly Come Dancing live tour, which is travelling to various cities across the UK.

Speaking to Birmingham Mail following the tour’s launch last week, Giovanni revealed how he hopes to keep dancing with Rose once it is over.

“I hope we can find time to dance together away from Strictly. I enjoy spending time with Rose. She is really special,” he said.

“I may be the dance teacher, but I have learnt so much from Rose. Meeting her has changed my life.

“We clicked from the very beginning. We understood each other perfectly. We have such as fantastic connection. She is amazing. So positive and energetic.”

The winning couple are currently taking part in the Strictly Come Dancing live tour Jacob King via PA Wire/PA Images

Following their win in December, Giovanni revealed his Strictly victory had been every bit worth the wait, after seven years having not previously won the BBC show since joining in 2015.

