Tilly Ramsay and Nikita Kuzmin Ray Burmiston/BBC via PA Media

Nikita Kuzmin has been forced to pull out of the current Strictly Come Dancing tour after testing positive for Covid.

The professional dancer, who is paired with TikTok personality Tilly Ramsay in the live show, said he was “so sad” to miss upcoming performances following the launch of the tour earlier this week.

He said he hopes to be back with the cast “as soon as I can” as he informed followers of his positive test on Instagram.

Nikita wrote on Instagram: “So sad to be missing a portion of the Strictly Live Tour, but unfortunately I tested Positive for Covid-19,

“Lots of luck to all the amazing Strictly Cast. Will be back as soon as I can :).”

Tilly, the daughter of TV chef Gordon Ramsay, commented on the post: “Missing you.”

Nikita is not the first star to have to pull out of this year’s Strictly tour.

Finalist AJ Odudu had to cancel her appearance altogether due to her persistent foot injury.

The TV presenter had to withdraw from last month’s final of the BBC ballroom show at the 11th hour after tearing a ligament in her right ankle.

She said she was “devastated” at not being able to take part in the tour as planned, where she was scheduled to perform the Showdance with partner Kai Widdrington that they didn’t get to do in the final.

“I had hoped for one last dance with Kai, but I must obviously follow the medical advice,” she said earlier this month.

AJ was replaced on the line-up by EastEnders star and 2020 Strictly finalist Maisie Smith.