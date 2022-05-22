Harry Styles BBC

Fresh from headlining Coachella in an array of fabulous, glittery stage outfits, Harry Styles has swapped the sequins for a pair of polka dot PJs to settle the nation’s children (and, let’s be honest, lots of adults) with a CBeebies Bedtime Story.

The As It Was singer dons his pyjamas to read ‘In Every House, On Every Street’, written by Jess Hitchman and illustrated by Lili la Baleine.

Advertisement

The story is a heartwarming celebration of homes and the different families that live in them.

Harry Styles BBC

Airing on Monday 23 May, Harry introduces the story by saying: “Tonight’s bedtime story is about a house full of love and laughter.”

Advertisement

And let’s face it, we could all do with plenty of that right now.

Readers of CBeebies Bedtime Stories in the past year have included Regé-Jean Page, Tom Hiddleston, Ellie Goulding, Dave Grohl and Rose Ayling-Ellis who signed her story in British Sign Language.

Advertisement

Harry Styles BBC

Harry’s CBeebies appearance comes just days after he released his latest album, Harry’s House, to huge critical acclaim.

The critics are unanimous in their praise for singer’s third long player, describing it as “undoubtedly his best record yet”.

Harry will be showcasing many of the new songs at a special one-off gig at Brixton’s O2 Academy on Tuesday.

CBeebies Bedtime Stories is on each weekday at 6.50pm on the CBeebies channel and is also available on BBC iPlayer.