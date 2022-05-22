Mick Jagger Gives His Verdict On Those Harry Styles Comparisons: ‘He Doesn’t Have A Voice Like Mine’

Harry Styles and Mick Jagger Getty

Ever since Harry Styles broke away from his boyband past and launched his solo career, the comparisons to older, iconic stars have come thick and fast.

David Bowie, Freddie Mercury, Prince and Mick Jagger have all obviously been an influence on Harry’s style - both musically and sartorially.

Now the Rolling Stones frontman has given his verdict on Harry channelling his early-Seventies look.

When asked about the similarities, the 78-year-old rocker told the Sunday Times that he has a “superficial resemblance”.

“I like Harry — we have an easy relationship,” her told the newspaper.

“I mean, I used to wear a lot more eye make-up than him. Come on, I was much more androgynous. And he doesn’t have a voice like mine or move on stage like me; he just has a superficial resemblance to my younger self, which is fine — he can’t help that.”

Harry released his third album, Harry’s House, on Friday to huge critical acclaim and will be showcasing many of the new songs at a special one-off gig at Bixton’s O2 Academy on Tuesday.

The critics are unanimous in their praise for singer’s third long player, describing it as “undoubtedly his best record yet”.

Harry Styles performs during a rehearsal on NBC's "Today" at Rockefeller Plaza on May 19, 2022 in New York City. (Photo by Gilbert Carrasquillo/GC Images) Gilbert Carrasquillo via Getty Images

Last week, Harry opened up about his two forthcoming films, revealing that he had a “pre-negotiated” penis clause in his contract.

Later this year, the singer will be seen alongside Emma Corrin in a big-screen adaptation of the novel My Policeman, as well as the psychological thriller Don’t Worry Darling.

Speaking on The Howard Stern Show on SiriusXM (via ET), Harry said he appears naked in My Policeman, but did not bare all on camera due to his contract.

“It does feel vulnerable. I’d never kissed anyone on camera before and it felt like giving a part of myself away in some ways,” he said.

“I wasn’t naked in Don’t Worry Darling. I was naked in My Policeman. There’s no peen in the final cut. There’s bum bum... I don’t think the peen was intended to be involved.