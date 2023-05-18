'Super Proud' Ed Sheeran Dishes On His Friendship With Harry Styles And It Could Not Be Cuter

Harry Styles and Ed Sheeran David M. Benett via Getty Images

Ed Sheeran has dished on his friendship with Harry Styles, adorably admitting he is “super, super proud” of the former One Direction star.

The pair first met when they were breaking through in the music industry, and Ed has said it has been “amazing” to watch Harry go on to become the “biggest solo artist in the world”.

Speaking on the Spout podcast, Ed said: “When we catch up, we catch up. It’s like a conversation. It’s a chat.

“I’ve known Harry since I was 19 and he was 16. When we both started there was a guitarist called Chris Leonard we both knew who I wrote Lego House and Give Me Love with.

“He used to play with the One Direction lads and me and Harry used to sleep at his house together.

“What Makes You Beautiful went number one, ‘+’ went number one the same day and we’re both staying at the house at that point.

“So now to be where we are, he’s on a stadium tour and I’m on a stadium tour, it’s quite weird looking back at the journey.

“There’s something about going through your formative years, you know like it’s quite weird. Like, he’s obviously, like, on top of the world right now and has gone from being in the biggest boy band in the world to then being the biggest solo artist in the world.

“And it’s just it’s an amazing journey to see. I’m, like, really, like super, super proud of him.”

Ed and Harry pictured in 2013 Kevin Mazur/Fox via Getty Images

The pair, both known for their various tattoos, used to get inked together, and both even had penguins inked on their skin.

But Ed said he won’t be getting matching inking, adding: “We’ve both slowed down a bit with the tattoos, when you’re in your early 20s, you’re like, let’s get loads.”

Ed compared his friendship with Harry to his similarly close bond with Taylor Swift, who Harry actually dated in his One Direction years.

He added: “It’s the same thing as Taylor, like, there’s rarely people that like totally understand you and I think both of them because they are solo artists and are at this level you kind of talk and there’s an understanding there that you don’t necessarily get from everyone.”