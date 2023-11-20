Harry Styles' Mum Jumps To His Defence Amid Mixed Response To His New Buzzcut

Harry Styles on stage at the 2023 Brit Awards Samir Hussein via Getty Images

Harry Styles’ mother has jumped to the singer’s defence after he unveiled a dramatic new hairstyle last week.

The former One Direction performer recently revealed he’d buzzed off his iconic curls, which received a bit of a mixed reception from his fans (including an unexpected comparison to a certain EastEnders favourite).

In an Instagram post shared over the weekend, Harry’s mum Anne Twist claimed certain fans’ remarks had gone directly against his “legacy of kindness and inclusion”.

Anne wrote: “When you consider that [Harry] has a legacy of kindness and inclusion, [and] has always made every effort to make everyone feel seen and appreciated for exactly who they are… there’s an irony in the negativity he’s been shown for having a haircut.”

“Sorry but I don’t get it,” she added.

The post was accompanied by a screenshot of a post from toilet roll brand Who Gives A Crap, who quoted one supposed fan claiming Harry’s haircut had “ruined my entire life”. The brand responded: “Breaking news: It’s hair! It’s his! Also it will grow back. If he wants.”

Harry previously debuted the results of his new buzzcut on his beauty brand Pleasing’s official Instagram page.

The As It Was singer has been synonymous with his long curls throughout his time in the public eye, beginning with his very first audition for The X Factor.