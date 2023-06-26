Harry Styles via Associated Press

Harry Styles was left rather red-faced after a fan had a proposition for him during a recent live show.

The former One Direction singer was performing his Love On Tour show in Belgium on Saturday when he got chatting to one fan during the concert.

Advertisement

Sharing a laugh and a joke with the fan, who he discovered was called Lauren, Harry quickly found out it was nearly her birthday.

“Any dreams for 27?” he asked her.

The fan then shocked the star after revealing a saucy Harry-shaped desire.

The As It Was singer let out a snigger as he turned his back to the audience.

“Scandalous, Lauren!” he said.

“It’s not your birthday yet! ...Or is it?” he added, to huge cheers, before adding: “This is a family show you know, so keep it clean.”

“This is a family show,” he repeated, before teasing: “Or is it? Who knows. It depends on the night.”

Harry blushing and getting flustered after a fan shoot their shot with him on stage at Festivalpark Werchter in Werchter, Belgium - 24 June (via enricalatorre) pic.twitter.com/r8U5Z4J30V — HSD Love On Tour (@hsdlot) June 24, 2023

Advertisement

Harry has become known for his personal interactions with fans during his Love On Tour shows, including helping one to come out at one of his gigs at Wembley last year.