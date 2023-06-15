Stanley Tucci Bopping Away To Harry Styles Has Got Us Beaming – And We Aren't The Only Ones

Those who’ve managed to bag tickets to Harry Styles’ current tour are already more or less guaranteed a fantastic night – but the addition of Stanley Tucci into the mix only adds to the fun.
On Tuesday night, the Devil Wears Prada actor and his wife Felicity Blunt were among the VIP guests when Harry brought his Love On Tour show to Wembley Stadium.
In a clip posted on Stanley’s Instagram page, he and Felicity are seen enthusiastically bopping to an interlude inspired by the Village People’s YMCA, which then segues into Music For A Sushi Restaurant.
In a video he posted on Instagram before the gig, Stanley joked: “I’m going to see this guy play. I’m interested in his work. I hear he’s OK.
“My favourite song? Of his? I think it’s Moon River. Amazing rendition of it. You know, he’s a little old, but I think he’s going to be something someday. So excited to see Johnny Styles!”
And clearly we aren’t the only ones who were left absolutely beaming after seeing Stanley enjoying himself at Harry’s show:
The two stars’ paths actually crossed before at this year’s Brit Awards, where Stanley presented Harry with the coveted British Album Of The Year prize.
After playing Wembley on Tuesday and Wednesday, the former One Direction star still has two shows left of his London leg, on Friday and Saturday night.
Love On Tour will then head to Cardiff for two nights, before the rest of his European shows, ending in Reggio Emilia in Italy next month.