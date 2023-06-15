David And Harper Beckham Share Adorable Father-Daughter Moment At Harry Styles Gig

David and Harper Beckham enjoyed some adorable father-daughter bonding together at Harry Styles’ London gig this week.

The former footballer took his youngest child to see Harry’s Love On Tour show at Wembley Stadium on Wednesday night.

In a video David shared on social media, he and his 11-year-old daughter shar a sweet moment as they sing along to Late Night Talking together, before sharing a kiss.

Harper was seen sporting a pink cowboy hat, while they were both draped in a pink feather boa, much like the one Harry himself wore to the Grammys in 2021.

Posting on Instagram, David wrote that he and Harper had an “amazing night” at the show.

In another snap Victoria posted on her Instagram Story, father and daughter could be seen wearing oversized watermelon sunglasses, referencing another of Harry’s songs, Watermelon Sugar.

Victoria Beckham shared this picture of Harper and David on her Instagram Story Instagram

The Beckhams were not the only VIPs in attendance at Harry’s latest London tour date, however.

Stanley Tucci was also seen getting down to the former One Direction star’s tunes in a video he posted on social media.

Harry still has two shows left of his London leg, on Friday and Saturday night.