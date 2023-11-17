Harry Styles' New Buzzcut Has Got Fans Making 1 Unexpected EastEnders Comparison

Harry Styles Amy Sussman via Getty Images

Harry Styles; pop star, model and actor(ish). You know the one. Known for – aside from his multiple award winning albums, and his gorgeous, flowing locks, right?

Well, not any more.

That’s right, Harry has embraced the buzz, and since debuting his new look earlier this week, the internet has had a lot of thoughts – most notably comparing him to one very surprising character.

Replying to pop culture connoisseur account Pop Crave, who posted a photo of Harry’s newly shaved noggin, one particularly acerbic user wrote: “I just see Ian Beale.”

That, for anyone who needs a recap, is the perpetually distraught EastEnders character and patriarch of the Beale household. And yes, the internet has absolutely run with the meme:

I just see Ian Beale https://t.co/vJEQDWiV9I — chawner laughs (@appehmichael) November 15, 2023

I seen a tweet saying Harry styles now looks like Ian beale and I can't unsee it now 🤣🤣🤣🤣🤣 — Soph🏻 (@sophftast) November 16, 2023

Why does he look like Ian Beale tho https://t.co/LfiTkmeCNP — dp (@d__potter) November 16, 2023

“IVE BEEN TRYING TO FIGURE THIS OUT FOR THE LAST 24 HOURS. HARRY STYLES IS IAN BEALE,” one fan exclaimed.

Adam Woodyatt as EastEnders' Ian Beale BBC/Jack Barnes/Kieron McCarron

It’s also not the first time he’s been compared to the soap character, who is portrayed by Adam Woodyatt; when Harry released his music video for Music For A Sushi Restaurant, his beard prompted comparisons then, too.

“Crying at harry styles trending for looking like homeless ian beale in his new music video,” a fan wrote at the time.

Others – outside of the Ian Beale agenda – are similarly upset with Harry’s decision to shave his hair off.

“DELETE, THIS IS A FAMILY MATTER,” one particularly distraught user wrote.

Another added: “Yesterday he was looking like a kid and today he’s uncle wow.”

harry styles is actually bald. pic.twitter.com/Fj0Jmvguyx — alex ! 👽⭐️🦕 (@eventuallydrlin) November 9, 2023

Of course, not everyone has jumped straight from Harry’s House to Albert Square, with many other users praising the new look.

“He looks so good bald ya’ll just don’t get it,” one fan wrote, while another added: “Harry’s hair made more noise than people’s careers.”

He genuinely looks so good tho Harry can pull off literally any hair style he wants pic.twitter.com/WoKWultfyo — harry is my friend💋 (@Harrysbitchslut) November 15, 2023

interrupting the conversation in every group chat to tell everyone that harry styles got a buzzcut pic.twitter.com/lgUwe8Ke4T — Eoin Ó Catháin (@EoinKeane101) November 10, 2023