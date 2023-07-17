Harry Styles' New Madam Tussauds Waxworks Are So Good We Actually Can't Tell The Difference

The real Harry Styles Gareth Cattermole via Getty Images

Celebrity waxworks can be a mixed bag.

While many have managed to capture a real likeness to their famous counterparts, there’s plenty more that... well, don’t.

However, we’re pleased to report that Harry Styles’ latest waxworks are so good that we genuinely can’t tell the difference.

The wax figure of Harry Styles is unveiled at Madame Tussauds Berlin on 17 July Tristar Media via Getty Images

Seven new models of the As It Was singer have been unveiled by Madame Tussauds.

Each of the new waxworks sees Harry sporting one of his famously flamboyant stage and red carpet outfits, as well as all of his trademark tattoos, as he stands in a variety of different poses.

The figures will take up residence in Madame Tussauds’ attractions in London, Berlin, New York, Amsterdam, Hollywood, Singapore and Sydney.

The London model – which goes on display on 27 July – wears an outfit inspired by Harry’s appearance at the premiere for his film My Policeman in 2022.

We’re officially playing house with Harry. Seven new #HarryStyles figures just dropped at Madame Tussauds!🎉🏠



Make a guess which outfit Harry will be in for his figure in Madame Tussauds Singapore 🤭



Get your tickets today and say hi to Harry!: https://t.co/k2jR4bNyVD pic.twitter.com/Y5ldA0C8t9 — Madame Tussauds Singapore (@MTsSingapore) July 17, 2023

Madame Tussauds has said it took expert artists more than 10 months to create the Harry figures, after it received thousands of requests to immortalise the singer in wax.

“When the opportunity came up there was no hesitation, we jumped at the chance to add the Grammy award-winning superstar to our collection, and we cannot wait for fans to see him at any one of the seven venues worldwide,” Angela Jobson, global brand director at Madame Tussauds, said.

Of course, it is not the first time the attraction has created a waxwork of Harry.

Madame Tussauds' One Direction waxworks were unveiled in 2013 Danny E. Martindale via Getty Images

