Ben Fogle Admits His Children Are Not Exactly Convinced By His Questionable Waxwork

Ben Fogle

Ben Fogle has admitted his kids were less than impressed when they came face-to-face with the wax likeness of their dad at Madame Tussauds.

The former Countryfile host can currently be seen in wax form at the iconic museum’s home in Blackpool, alongside the likes of Lady Gaga, Justin Bieber, Ariana Grande and Queen Elizabeth II.

However, it seems that when he introduced the figure – which was sculpted 12 years ago in 2010 – to his 12-year-old son Ludovic and 10-year-old daughter Iona, they weren’t exactly convinced by what they saw.

“I volunteered two whole days of my life to pose for my Madame Tussauds waxwork,” he wrote on Instagram, alongside a photo of the statue. “My children can’t stop laughing.”

Madame Tussauds has revealed that after 12 years in the museum, Ben’s waxwork will be removed from the exhibit later this year to “make way for newer figures”.

The nature presenter’s figure isn’t the only dodgy waxwork that’s had people talking lately, though.

Towards the end of last year, a wax statue of Rihanna in Berlin was given a festive makeover in honour of the Christmas season.

Unfortunately, it wasn’t the RiRi statue’s Yuletide attire that caught fans’ attention, but the apparent lack of resemblance to the Only Girl (In The World) singer, with photos of the waxwork quickly going viral on Twitter.

As the snaps did the rounds online, the Rihanna figure ended up being compared to everyone from Lily Allen to Destiny’s Child singer Michelle Williams.