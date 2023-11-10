It's Official – Harry Styles Has Shaved His Head And No One Knows Quite How To Feel

Earlier this week, there were some very loud whispers online about pop singer Harry Styles supposedly debuting a shaved head while attending a show in Las Vegas.
At the time, no one seemed to be able to agree whether or not the story was actually true – or how they were supposed to feel about it.
However, on Thursday night, TMZ confirmed that the former One Direction singer had, indeed, braved a buzzcut, and shared a new photo of the freshly-cropped Grammy winner.
In the photo, he and his rumoured girlfriend Taylor Russell were seen watching U2’s show at the Las Vegas Sphere, with Harry spotted with his arm around the Bones And All actor during the concert.
During his time in the spotlight, Harry has been synonymous with his flowing locks, so it’s safe to say the new style may well take fans a bit of time to get used to…
Reps for Harry Styles previously had no comment when contacted by HuffPost UK earlier this week.
Check out TMZ for photos and a video of Harry’s new do.
Harry first came into the public eye as a teenager when he auditioned for The X Factor in 2011, immediately becoming known for his curly locks.
During his time in One Direction, the chart-topping star grew his hair past shoulder-length, before cutting it to a much shorter style (and donating his shorned locks to the Little Princess Trust) when he launched his solo career.
After two years on the road, Harry’s mammoth Love On Tour world jaunt came to an end in July.