It's Official – Harry Styles Has Shaved His Head And No One Knows Quite How To Feel

Harry Styles on stage at the Brits earlier this year Karwai Tang via Getty Images

Earlier this week, there were some very loud whispers online about pop singer Harry Styles supposedly debuting a shaved head while attending a show in Las Vegas.

At the time, no one seemed to be able to agree whether or not the story was actually true – or how they were supposed to feel about it.

However, on Thursday night, TMZ confirmed that the former One Direction singer had, indeed, braved a buzzcut, and shared a new photo of the freshly-cropped Grammy winner.

In the photo, he and his rumoured girlfriend Taylor Russell were seen watching U2’s show at the Las Vegas Sphere, with Harry spotted with his arm around the Bones And All actor during the concert.

During his time in the spotlight, Harry has been synonymous with his flowing locks, so it’s safe to say the new style may well take fans a bit of time to get used to…

oh wow Harry really did get a buzzcut — marlene 🐧 (@esnygoldenwoman) November 9, 2023

U2 looking out into the crowd and seeing harry styles got a buzzcut pic.twitter.com/bZNq0P3ylG — ceili ౨ৎ (@stomperbots) November 10, 2023

harry styles shaved his head.

i need a second. — maria gabriela (@ismariaalright) November 9, 2023

no one talk to me about harry’s buzzcut … — kaileigh (bay leaf) 🏎 (@YDGTPNRS) November 10, 2023

“Harry Styles has shaved his head” pic.twitter.com/bb6crcMQeo — shannen (@shannentierney) November 10, 2023

just told my mum harry styles shaved his head and she clutched her chest and gasped — lucy ford 🍊 (@lucyj_ford) November 9, 2023

The change is fucking drastic because damn,those precious luscious curls are really gone. But he’s still rocking it. he’s Harry Styles.😏 — Roxx ᥫ᭡ (@roxx_rxn) November 9, 2023

I’ve seen the buzzcut… it was a shock, but I’ve seen it a few times and I’m getting used to it. — Sarah Evans (@sazmi) November 9, 2023

Taylor Swift: “you grew your hair long….”



Harry Styles: pic.twitter.com/1DZiTn8ryz — mae 🍁 (@goldencardigns) November 10, 2023

Harry styles you will always be iconic, keep being you! Most interesting popstar I’ve had the pleasure to follow — molly ᴴ (@chrryprettstbby) November 10, 2023

Harry Styles going online to read all the comments about his newly shaved bald headpic.twitter.com/BosebLJVu4 — T (@trinawatters) November 9, 2023

Reps for Harry Styles previously had no comment when contacted by HuffPost UK earlier this week.

Check out TMZ for photos and a video of Harry’s new do.

Harry first came into the public eye as a teenager when he auditioned for The X Factor in 2011, immediately becoming known for his curly locks.

During his time in One Direction, the chart-topping star grew his hair past shoulder-length, before cutting it to a much shorter style (and donating his shorned locks to the Little Princess Trust) when he launched his solo career.

Harry when his hair was at his longest in 2015 Jonathan Leibson via Getty Images

After two years on the road, Harry’s mammoth Love On Tour world jaunt came to an end in July.