Harry Styles Has Heartfelt Moment On Stage As He Brings Two-Year Tour To Emotional Close

Harry Styles at the premiere of My Policeman last year via Associated Press

Harry Styles had an emotional moment as he brought his epic Love On Tour show to a close in Italy on Saturday night.

The As It Was singer has been on the road with the concert for nearly two years, but wrapped things up after 169 shows in Reggio Emilia, where his family and friends were present to watch.

Harry was close to tears as he gave a heartfelt speech during the gig, videos of which have gone viral on TikTok.

He was seen thanking his fans, family and friends before putting his head in his hands and remarking he’d “gone”.

“I was doing so well!” he said.

Harry went on to say: “Thank you for the way you’ve supported me over the last 13 years. I couldn’t have done it without you and for loving me in the way that you have thank you so much.

“My friends that are here tonight, thank you so much for having my back always, I love you all so much. There are so many things that I get to feel incredibly lucky for in my life and the thing I feel the luckiest for is my friends.

“I get to do this job with my friends, those who make music with me those of you who don’t the way that you support me allows me to do this and I am so full right now. I’ve never been happier in my life.”

Harry’s thank you speech at the final show of Love On Tour on stage at RCF Arena Reggio Emilia in Reggio Emilia, Italy - 22 July (via taylorontourr) pic.twitter.com/rakeDJtz4w — HSD Love On Tour (@hsdlot) July 23, 2023

Harry was also heard telling fans to continue to “build one another up” and appreciate how there was “so much love in the world”.

Another moment also saw Harry brought to his knees as he buried his head in his hands and took in the send-off.

Harry getting to his knees during an emotional goodbye at RCF Arena Reggio Emilia in Reggio Emilia, Italy - 22 July (via @ghostinkissys) pic.twitter.com/d0s2JNOQXq — HSD Love On Tour (@hsdlot) July 22, 2023

Many of Harry’s friends, family and collaborators were also seen in the crowd to mark his final show, including James Corden, Rob Stringer, Kid Harpoon and Ben Winston.

The Gavin and Stacey star was seen singing along as Harry relived his One Direction days with a rendition of his former band’s hit Best Song Ever.

JAMES CORDEN O MAIOR DIRECTIONER pic.twitter.com/bKuicQUgDj — CoNsPiRação do iPhonE oBiViAmEnTe ☀️ *FC (@tommocavalao) July 22, 2023

Love On Tour has already ranked in in the Billboard Boxscore chart of the top 10 tours of all time, placing at number four behind Elton John, Ed Sheeran and U2.

It has reportedly raked in a whopping £460 million in revenue, with more figures to be added in the coming weeks.