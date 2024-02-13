The White Lotus Just Added A Global Pop Star To The Cast Of Season 3

Filming on The White Lotus' third season will begin later this month HBO

Remember last year when rumours that a major pop act was being eyed for a role in The White Lotus led many to incorrectly believe that Harry Styles would be checking in to TV’s most famous hotel chain?

Well, it seems we finally know the real story.

On Monday, Variety reported that Blackpink singer Lisa would be joining The White Lotus for its much-anticipated third series, which is due to begin filming in Thailand later this month.

Advertisement

This was later confirmed to be true by the show’s official Instagram page, which also revealed two more additions to the cast, The Leftovers actor Scott Glenn and Bulgarian star Julian Kostov.

The K-pop singer and her new co-stars won’t be the only recognisable faces when The White Lotus finally reopens its doors, though.

Also in the ensemble cast are Sex Education favourite Aimee Lou Wood, Harry Potter star Jason Isaacs, “Queen Of The Indies” Parker Posey and The Gilded Age actor Carrie Coon.

Advertisement

Serbian-Russian actor Miloš Biković was previously cast in the new season, but was later dropped from the show after he was accused of supporting Russia’s invasion of Ukraine by Ukraine’s Ministry of Foreign Affairs.