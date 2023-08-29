The Weeknd and Lily-Rose Depp in The Idol HBO

Controversial US drama The Idol has been cancelled after just one season.

After a mixed reception when it premiered at the Cannes Film Festival, early reviews branded The Idol “chauvinistic” and “shameful”.

When the episodes finally arrived on HBO in the States and Now here in the UK, things didn’t get much better, and the show was criticised for a “tasteless” Jeffrey Epstein joke before the finale was absolutely destroyed by critics.

An HBO spokesperson has now confirmed what often felt inevitable: The Weeknd and Lily-Rose will not be back for more.

A statement read (via Variety): “The Idol was one of HBO’s most provocative original programs, and we’re pleased by the strong audience response.

“After much thought and consideration, HBO, as well as the creators and producers have decided not to move forward with a second season. We’re grateful to the creators, cast, and crew for their incredible work.”

Sam Levinson, Lily-Rose Depp and Abel 'The Weeknd' Tesfaye Marc Piasecki via Getty Images

The Idol had ended with a huge twist which added to the sense of bewilderment many viewers felt.

It was revealed that Jocelyn – who viewers witnessed being abused on multiple occasions – was apparently the master manipulator all along.

Meanwhile, Tedros’ life crumbled following an exposé on his dodgy dealings, yet Jocelyn decided they should still be together.