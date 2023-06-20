The Idol Viewers Voice 'Disgust' Over 'Tasteless' Jeffrey Epstein 'Joke' In Latest Episode

The Idol fans were left unimpressed by a remark in the drama's latest episode HBO

The Idol viewers have accused the show of crossing a line after a “joke” was made about Jeffrey Epstein during the latest episode of the US drama.

Since its debut earlier this month, The Idol has already been met with a backlash due to some of its themes and graphic content.

However, the third episode took things to another level, including a reference to convicted sex offender Jeffrey Epstein that some viewers claimed has put them off continuing the rest of the series.

Warning: The rest of this article contains discussion of the comment in question that some people may find upsetting.

Eli Roth in The Idol HBO

During the episode, lead character Jocelyn’s boss at Live Nation – played by Eli Roth – was heard frustratedly stating: “Right now, she’s making me have IBS. I’m fucking shitting more blood than a kid at Epstein’s island.”

The comment was met with a widespread backlash, including from some who said they’d previously been enjoying The Idol before that moment:

Okay, the Epstein’s Island comment was too far for me in the new episode of The Idol



Let’s not joke about child trafficking — elayne douglas 𝓭𝖆𝖗𝛋 𝖋𝖆𝖓𝖙𝖆ꚃ𝑦 𝓦𝖗𝖎𝖙𝓮𝖗 (@HEDouglas99) June 19, 2023

The Epstein line that I just heard on Episode 3 of The Idol is the most disgusting thing I've ever heard on TV. — RUBY 🕸🧷 (@venomousruby) June 19, 2023

that Epstein line in the idol is sickening. — KiraGula (@obilanusbert) June 19, 2023

that line about epstein on the idol was too far — . (@DIORONCE) June 20, 2023

like who fucking approved that — . (@DIORONCE) June 20, 2023

that Epstein joke & this entire episode of the idol was disgusting — N/A (@norealnameyetok) June 19, 2023

really tried to give The Idol a chance but ep 3 really ruined it for me w that Epstein Island joke… — :)ammo (@dineroloamo) June 19, 2023

I’ve been enjoying The Idol, but the Epstein’s island joke was tasteless AF — Vincent Colombo (@vcolombo) June 19, 2023

That Epstein joke was appalling #TheIdolHBO — Flack (@RielFlack) June 19, 2023

the joke ab epstein was crazy tho … very disgusting on their part — BellaRose🏹 (@ouiitsbellarose) June 19, 2023

alright not sure if I can keep watching after this last episode and I’m so open minded wanted to like it so bad. L that Epstein joke was fucking disgusting #THEIDOL — ekabby✨ (@leikaplz) June 20, 2023

The Epstein’s island joke in episode 3 of #theidol was tasteless af — ♡ Ashley Delgado (@Deltaco27) June 19, 2023

Oh wow. That Epstein joke was not okay. #TheIdolHBO — Kiala 🛁 (@Kiala) June 19, 2023

Umm ok, what was with that Epstein ‘joke’???? #TheIdolHBO @theweeknd bruuuh??? Don’t be that guy — Yung Morticia 🥀 (@TiaMaixo) June 19, 2023

Bro what the fuck was that Epstein joke in the 3rd episode of the idol, thats just fucked up — Callie (@CALOREDEN) June 19, 2023

Former financier Epstein pleaded guilty of soliciting prostitution from girls under the age of 18, for which he was sentenced to 18 months in prison.

He eventually served 13 months with extensive work release, meaning he was allowed to leave prison for as much as 12 hours a day, six days a week.

Epstein died in police custody in 2019 while awaiting trial on charges of the sex trafficking of minors.

The Idol was produced by Euphoria creator Sam Levinson and singer Abel “The Weeknd” Tesfaye, who is also one of its stars.