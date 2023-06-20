The Idol Viewers Voice 'Disgust' Over 'Tasteless' Jeffrey Epstein 'Joke' In Latest Episode

The Idol viewers have accused the show of crossing a line after a “joke” was made about Jeffrey Epstein during the latest episode of the US drama.
Since its debut earlier this month, The Idol has already been met with a backlash due to some of its themes and graphic content.
However, the third episode took things to another level, including a reference to convicted sex offender Jeffrey Epstein that some viewers claimed has put them off continuing the rest of the series.
Warning: The rest of this article contains discussion of the comment in question that some people may find upsetting.
During the episode, lead character Jocelyn’s boss at Live Nation – played by Eli Roth – was heard frustratedly stating: “Right now, she’s making me have IBS. I’m fucking shitting more blood than a kid at Epstein’s island.”
The comment was met with a widespread backlash, including from some who said they’d previously been enjoying The Idol before that moment:
Former financier Epstein pleaded guilty of soliciting prostitution from girls under the age of 18, for which he was sentenced to 18 months in prison.
He eventually served 13 months with extensive work release, meaning he was allowed to leave prison for as much as 12 hours a day, six days a week.
Epstein died in police custody in 2019 while awaiting trial on charges of the sex trafficking of minors.
The Idol was produced by Euphoria creator Sam Levinson and singer Abel “The Weeknd” Tesfaye, who is also one of its stars.