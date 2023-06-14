The Weeknd Speaks Out About The Idol's 'Gross' Sex Scene That's Got Everyone Talking

The Weeknd and Lily-Rose Depp in The Idol HBO

The second episode of the new US drama left fans with plenty of thoughts about one specific moment between troubled pop idol Jocelyn (played by Lily-Rose Depp) and cult leader Tedros (played by The Weeknd) when it dropped earlier this week.

In the scene, a fully-clothed Tedros orders a naked Jocelyn to carry out his sexual fantasies, as he tells her to “fucking stretch that tiny little pussy” and that he wants to “grab you by the ass while I suffocate you with my cock.”

The sex scene was even branded “the worst in history” in a British GQ review.

Now speaking to the US edition of the same publication, The Weeknd has insisted his character is intended to come across “like such a loser”.

“There’s nothing sexy about it,” the singer – real name Abel Tesfaye – said. “However you’re feeling watching that scene, whether it’s discomfort, or you feel gross, or you feel embarrassed for the characters. It’s all those emotions adding up to: this guy is in way over his head, this situation is one where he is not supposed to be here.

“The sex, it’s so gluttonous,” he continued. “Especially in Episode two. ‘Gluttony’ is the only word I can think of [to describe it].

“[Tedros] can’t believe he’s there. He comes off like such a loser. Those moments are the humanity that you find in a psychopath, the chink in his armour.”

The Idol has sparked much conversation since debuting earlier this month HBO

Earlier this year, The Weeknd fired back at Rolling Stone’s claims The Idol’s director Sam Levinson “dialled up the disturbing sexual content and nudity” after replacing original director Amy Seimetz.

At the time, he shared a clip from the show to his Twitter, in which the publication is branded “irrelevant”, adding “@RollingStone did we upset you?”

The Idol is available to watch on Now.

