The Idol's Graphic Sex Scene Has Left People With A Lot Of Thoughts

The Idol has sparked much conversation since debuting earlier this month HBO

The Idol viewers have been left begging for mercy after a “gross” 10-minute sex scene in the show.

The HBO series premiered earlier this month and follows troubled pop idol Jocelyn (played by Lily-Rose Depp), who becomes besotted by The Weeknd’s character Tedros, the seedy leader of a modern-day cult.

In the latest instalment, titled Double Fantasy, a fully-clothed Tedros orders a naked Jocelyn to carry out his sexual fantasies.

Advertisement

During their toe-curling interaction, he delivers several shocking lines, including “fucking stretch that tiny little pussy” and “I want to grab you by the ass while I suffocate you with my cock.”

It’s fair to say that viewers were left speechless by the X-rated content – which British GQ has dubbed the “worst sex scene in history” – with many flocking to Twitter to later voice their thoughts.

“THAT sex scene on The Idol was sooooo uncalled for omg,” one wrote. “I don’t know what to say. There’s sexy and there’s whatever the fuck that was.”

Echoing a similar sentiment, another said: “The Idol ep 2 makes me feel like I’m a prude bc the sex scenes had me cringing so bad I had to look away...it just don’t feel right😭”

Advertisement

“Saw the second episode of The Idol. I think I’m done,” a third added. “It’s just over exaggerated situations with over extended soft porn scenes.

“I mean, don’t get me wrong, I’m all in for drama and good sex scenes, but what’s the point if they don’t move the story? To me it’s just cringy & gross.”

The idol was wildddd 😭 10 minutes of a sex scene is enough i need mercy — wonwoniee (@2queze) June 9, 2023

Saw the second episode of The Idol. I think I'm done. It's just over exaggerated situations with over extended soft porn scenes. I mean, don't get me wrong, I'm all in for drama and good sex scenes, but what's the point if they don't move the story? To me it's just cringy & gross pic.twitter.com/rGuZNgQmk3 — Alexandra Nunez (@SegunAlexandra) June 12, 2023

This is the unsexiest sex scene I've ever seen. Can he please stop talking? #TheIdol #TheIdolHBO pic.twitter.com/SkXJnBEBMb — Game of Throats 🇬🇾🏳️🌈 (@TopherFrance) June 13, 2023

Advertisement

Usually when there’s the whole “should media have sex scenes” I’m always pro sex scene like Yh let people get weird! But after seeing the weekend in the idol on the tl? I’m a massive puritan like I’m a serious puritan I don’t ever wanna see a sex scene or sexy talk ever again — milksdoormat🤷🏾♀️🔮🌈 (@bosom_perhaps) June 12, 2023

The Idol ep 2 makes me feel like I'm a prude bc the sex scenes had me cringing so bad I had to look away...it just don't feel right😭 — T (@TthaSage) June 12, 2023

THAT sex scene on The Idol was sooooo uncalled for Omg. I don’t know what to say. There’s sexy and there’s whatever the fuck that was — Bingo Bango (@nopelady2) June 12, 2023

I Just saw the idol sex scene on my tl someone please pour bleach in my eyes — Aidan 🌊 (@stfu_aidan) June 12, 2023

I was vibing with #TheIdol until that sex scene in episode 2 jesus GOD pic.twitter.com/0L8lhuGXxD — swamp witch (@thatchsarah) June 13, 2023

Advertisement

The difference between The Idol and Euphoria is that Euphoria’s sexualized scenes are intentional and have a purpose. The Idol gives it was written by a emo teenage sex addict — Amanda Nicole™ (@amandeezyx) June 13, 2023

I feel like I deserve some sort of compensation for this sex scene on the idol :/ — Payaso (@Trezleches) June 13, 2023

Earlier this year, The Weeknd – real name Abel Tesfaye – fired back at Rolling Stone’s claims The Idol’s director Sam Levinson “dialled up the disturbing sexual content and nudity” after replacing original director Amy Seimetz.

At the time, he shared a clip from the show to his Twitter, in which the publication is branded “irrelevant”, adding “@RollingStone did we upset you?”

Abel also addressed the backlash in an interview with Interview magazine, saying: ’A lot of people work hard on these projects. When I’m in my world, and you guys are coming at me, “it’s like, alright, cool. I’m a big boy. I can figure it out.”

Advertisement

“But you have 200 people working hard on a project like this, that hurts. Especially when what they’re saying is far from the truth, but what can you do?”