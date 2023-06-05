Lily-Rose Depp Reveals Why She Tried To 'Steer Clear' Of The Weeknd On The Idol Set

Lily-Rose Depp and Abel 'The Weeknd' Tesfaye in Cannes last month Pascal Le Segretain via Getty Images

Lily-Rose Depp says she would sometimes avoid co-star Abel Tesfaye (otherwise known as The Weeknd) while he was in character on the set of their new show The Idol.

In an interview with Entertainment Weekly, the Lily-Rose shared details about the singer’s acting methods and her experience working alongside him on the set of the mysterious cult drama series.

The controversial US show sees Abel starring as Tedros, a “self-help guru and leader of a modern-day cult” who “enters a complicated relationship with a rising pop idol” according to the show’s official synopsis.

“I don’t think anybody went full method – nobody lost their minds,” Lily-Rose told the outlet.

“Well, sometimes when Abel would get – I don’t want to reveal too much about where Abel’s character goes, but when he would be in full Tedros mode sometimes, I would steer clear of him. I’d be like, ‘He’s in his zone right now’.”

Co-created by Euphoria’s Sam Levinson and Abel, the show has been stirring up controversy on the internet over its reportedly “chaotic” production and “toxic” set.

The Idol also made headlines for reportedly undergoing multiple rewrites as Levinson allegedly added “disturbing sexual and physically violent” scenes that skewed the show’s original vision, according to a Rolling Stone report in March.

US broadcaster HBO stepped in to deny the accusations in a statement to Variety, saying: “The creative team has been committed to creating a safe, collaborative and mutually respectful working environment.”

HBO also said that the show’s initial episodes didn’t meet its standards, so it made creative changes that “were in the best interest of both the production and the cast and crew”.

Lily-Rose later swatted away Rolling Stone’s piece, calling it “false” at the show’s premiere at the Cannes Film Festival last month, IndieWire reports.

“It’s always a little sad and disheartening to see mean, false things said about somebody you care about. It was not reflective at all of my experience shooting the show,” the actor said.

Viewers in the UK can watch The Idol on the streaming service Now from Monday 5 June.