Lily-Rose Depp and Abel Tesfaye in The Idol HBO

With a star-studded cast, polarising reviews and bucket-loads of controversy already, the stage is primed for The Idol to become one of 2023’s most talked-about TV shows.

The show – co-produced by Euphoria creator Sam Levison and Abel Tesfaye, who you probably know better under the moniker The Weeknd – stars Lily-Rose Depp as Jocelyn, a young pop star trying to rebuild her career after a breakdown during her latest tour.

Jocelyn’s comeback doesn’t exactly run smoothly, though, particularly after she falls in with Tedros, a self-help guru and apparent cult leader, played by Abel.

The Idol’s first two episodes made their debut at the Cannes Film Festival in May 2023, and while they did receive a five-minute standing ovation from the audience, critics pulled zero punches in their early reviews, with a score of just 27% on Rotten Tomatoes.

The Idol looks set to become one of 2023's most polarising shows HBO

With weeks until its release, a lot has been made of the show’s graphic sexual and drug-related content, as well as reports of behind-the-scenes drama involving drastic reshoots.

If you’re looking forward to making your own mind up about The Idol, there’s not long to wait.

While in the States, the show will be airing on HBO on Sunday 4 June, viewers here in the UK can tune in on the streaming service Now from Monday 5 June.

Lily-Rose Depp in character as Joss in The Idol HBO

Joining Lily-Rose and Abel in the upcoming season will be a host of stars including pop singer Troye Sivan, Blackpink performer Jennie Ruby Jane, Transparent star Hari Nef and Broadway actor Da’Vine Joy Randolph.

Also in the cast are Hank Azaria, Eli Roth, Suzanna Son, Jane Adams and the late Anne Heche.