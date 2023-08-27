Zendaya and Sam Levinson Rodin Eckenroth via Getty Images

Sam Levinson is finally giving Euphoria fans what they want.

Dedicated viewers of the award-winning US drama have patiently endured the last year and a half without as much as a hint about its anticipated third season.

Fortunately, showrunner Levinson made an appearance in Elle’s recent cover story about lead actor Zendaya — and finally dished.

Audiences last saw Zendaya’s character, Rue, in the season two finale in February 2022 and watched her loved ones stage a drug intervention. While a voiceover confirmed she stayed sober for the rest of the school year, Levinson teased more upcoming hardships.

The showrunner told Elle he plans on turning the next season into a “film noir” that uses Rue as a vehicle to “explore what it means to be an individual with principles in a corrupt world”.

Further details remain sparse, though Zendaya – who is also an executive producer on the show – previously teased what she wanted to see in the new season.

“I would like to explore Rue’s sobriety and that journey for her and what that looks like,” she told Extra in April 2022. “What the ups and downs of that journey for her might look like. We see her in the midst of it. It would be nice to see her close to the other side.”

Levinson praised the Emmy and Golden Globe winner for always creatively pushing herself. He told Elle: “She’s the most competitive person I know, in a good way. She’s constantly growing as an artist and always seeking a challenge. She’s never complacent.”

Sam Levinson said the next season of "Euphoria" will dig into Zendaya's character's sobriety. Monica Schipper via Getty Images

In July, the Euphoria team faced a major loss when show standout Angus Cloud was found dead in his home at 25 years old. His charming drug dealer character, Fezco, was last seen getting arrested during a raid.

“I can’t wait to get back to work with everyone,” Angus previously told E! News in October. “I feel like it’s been way too long. I just can’t wait to see everyone and working on set again. Definitely not sure what to expect for Fezco, but knowing Sam, it will be good.”

